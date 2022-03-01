Cuts to bus services avoided after £150m new funding announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cuts to bus services avoided after £150m new funding announced

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 2:59 pm
The Confederation of Passenger Transport warned previously that services could be cut by 30% (Rui Vieira/PA)
The Confederation of Passenger Transport warned previously that services could be cut by 30% (Rui Vieira/PA)

Severe cuts to bus services have been avoided due to new funding unveiled by the Department for Transport (DfT).

More than £150 million will be made available to bus and tram operators in England to keep services running despite the reduction in passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fears were raised that bus routes would be axed after existing emergency funding ends next month.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The funding I’ve announced today will ensure millions of us can continue to use vital public transport services, and brings the total we’ve provided to the sector to keep services running throughout the pandemic to over £2 billion.

“Not only that, as we look ahead and continue our work to overhaul services and build back better from the pandemic, this funding will also help authorities and operators work together to provide even better services for people right across the country.”

The Bus Recovery Grant expires on April 5, and no guarantees had previously been given that pandemic-related funding for the sector would be extended past this date.

This led to industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) warning that services could be cut by 30% as many routes would no longer be viable without continued support.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)

Latest DfT figures show bus use in Britain is at around a quarter below pre-pandemic levels.

Before the virus crisis, commuting accounted for around a third of bus travel.

The shift towards home-working means many of these journeys are not being made despite all movement restrictions being lifted.

The DfT described the new funding, which will be available until October, as “the final tranche of pandemic-related support to operators”.

It is designed to support operators while they “adapt to changing travel patterns”, the department added.

Local authorities and transport firms will be required to develop a “financially sustainable and passenger focused public transport network” to obtain the funding, the DfT said.

Confederation of Passenger Transport chief executive Graham Vidler said: “This welcome funding will help operators have the certainty they need to run an extensive network of services over the coming months as we all adjust to life after the pandemic.

“In the longer term, the bus network will need to adapt to meet passengers’ new travel patterns.

“Over the coming months, operators will be working closely with local authorities to plan future bus networks and introduce plans to grow passenger numbers.

“To aid these local efforts we look forward to working with the Government to loudly promote bus travel.”

