Majority of Anglicans believe same-sex marriage is right, survey shows

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 8:37 pm
A majority of Anglicans in England support same sex marriage, according to a survey (Niall Carson/PA)
The majority of Anglicans living in England support same-sex marriage, according to a survey.

Some 55% of people said they believe in same-sex marriage, the poll found, while almost three quarters (72%) of those under 50 indicated their support.

The level of overall support has risen in the past decade, from 38% believing it was right in 2013 to 48% in 2020 and 55% this year, the YouGov research commissioned by the Ozanne Foundation found.

The results also suggest the percentage of people who do not agree with same-sex marriage has fallen, from 47% in 2013 to 29% in 2022.

Jayne Ozanne, who describes herself as a prominent gay evangelical within the Church of England, said the results show an “urgent need” for the church’s hierarchy to “bring forward proposals to accept and celebrate same-sex relationships”.

Ms Ozanne, a former LGBT government adviser, is director of the Ozanne Foundation, which works with religious organisations to eliminate discrimination based on sexuality or gender and to celebrate equality and diversity for all.

She said: “These results show that an overwhelming majority of those who identify as Anglican in England believe that same-sex marriage is right, underlining the urgent need for the Church of England hierarchy to bring forward proposals to accept and celebrate same-sex relationships.

“We have waited long enough – indeed it is over five years since we were promised a ‘new radical Christian inclusion’ by Archbishop Justin (Welby).”

The Very Reverend Joe Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury and chairman of the foundation, said the results show the church is “manifestly out of step with what the majority” of people think.

He said: “These results provide a challenge to all those in leadership within the Church of England, calling us to understand the views of the people we serve.

“Attitudes have changed quickly over the past decade, including our understanding of scripture and of science.  It is high time we became a church for all England, recognising the love that exists between two individuals who wish to honour and cherish each other.

“As the established church, we are now manifestly out of step with what the majority in this country believe and have no problem in accepting.”

A total of 5,120 adults were surveyed online between February 22 and 27.

