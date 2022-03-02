Researchers discover bone of 68-million-year-old dinosaur with broken wrist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Researchers discover bone of 68-million-year-old dinosaur with broken wrist

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 12:04 am
Researchers have discovered the bone of a 68-million-year-old dinosaur with a broken wrist (Andrey Atuchin/Queen’s University Belfast/PA)

The bone of a 68-million-year-old “majestic” dinosaur reveals that it had a broken wrist, most likely from running or jumping over rough terrain in search of food or water.

While the Russian dinosaur known as a hadrosaur Amurosaurus riabinini appeared to have survived the accident, the resulting limp may have made it difficult to escape from predators, according to researchers from Queen’s University Belfast.

The team of experts, led by palaeontologist Dr Filippo Bertozzo, analysed a single bone found in a quarry of the city of Blagoveshchensk in far eastern Russia.

While investigating the cause of some swelling, they say they uncovered some impressive results.

Dr Bertozzo said: “After detailed examination of the broken bone, we have discovered that it was from the wrist of a dinosaur known as a hadrosaur Amurosaurus riabinini and that the accident most likely happened when the four-footed animal was running or jumping, possibly whilst roaming the land in search of food and water.

“Against all the odds the dinosaur survived the accident as we can see that the bone was actually beginning to heal – this suggests that it didn’t die immediately.

“However, it is likely that the injury led the animal to limp on three limbs, affecting its chances of escaping from predators.”

Professor Eileen Murphy, deputy head of the School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen’s, supervised Dr Bertozzo.

She said: “The study of ancient diseases and injuries, whether in past animals or humans, can provide a huge amount of information about the lives of past individuals.

“This study has enabled us to learn more about the experience of an injured animal in the period leading up to its death; it serves to remind us that even majestic dinosaurs could have accidents.”

Dr Bertozzo, who carried out the research during his PhD in Queen’s, is now based at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Science in Brussels.

The findings are published in Historical Biology.

