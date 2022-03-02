Mike Ashley secures Times apology over ‘protected’ phone records allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mike Ashley secures Times apology over ‘protected’ phone records allegations

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 12:49 pm
Mike Ashley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mike Ashley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A newspaper publisher has apologised to billionaire businessman Mike Ashley and agreed to pay him damages over “untrue” allegations that his phone records were “protected” during a High Court battle.

The former Newcastle United owner launched libel proceedings against Times Newspapers following front page coverage of its investigation into the activities of mobile telephone company Sport Mobile.

The High Court in London was told on Wednesday that the publisher of The Times had issued an apology and retraction over a series of articles in print and online on July 17 and 18 2020.

Adam Speker QC, representing Mr Ashley, the chief executive of Frasers Group, said the stories were entitled “Stars’ phone records ‘fixed’”, “How co-owner tries to mine Ashley court case” and “Two arrested in ‘phone fixing case’”.

He told the court that Times Newspapers had reported “in the context of an investigation into the activities of the mobile telephone company Sport Mobile” that “its founder had claimed that his company had ‘protected’ Mike Ashley’s phone records” in the context of 2017 High Court proceedings involving Mr Ashley and investment banker Jeffrey Blue.

Jeffrey Blue
Jeffrey Blue (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mr Speker added: “Following libel proceedings brought by Mr Ashley, the court found that the articles were defamatory of him.

“The court found that in the articles it was alleged that there are grounds to suspect that Sport Mobile helped Mr Ashley to avoid the disclosure in High Court proceedings of potentially relevant text messages and phone records, which Mr Ashley had told the court he could not produce whilst knowing Sport Mobile could in fact have obtained them.”

Mr Speker told the hearing, before Judge Jaron Lewis, that the publisher “confirmed it did not intend to make these claims”, adding: “It made a formal offer of amends that was accepted by Mr Ashley.

“It has published an apology and retraction and it has agreed to pay substantial damages to Mr Ashley as well as his legal costs.”

He added that the publisher “through its apology published in the print edition of The Times and online, has accepted that any allegations of wrongdoing by Mr Ashley in his litigation with Jeffrey Blue are untrue”.

Emily Costello, representing the publisher, told the court: “Times Newspapers Limited did not intend to make the allegations that the court found the articles to bear.

“It accepts that the allegations are untrue and withdraws them and apologises to Mr Ashley.”

Mr Ashley said in a statement issued by Frasers Group: “The false allegations of wrongdoing against me were unrestrainedly published on the front page of The Times but did not contain a shred of truth.

“This was a disgraceful and irresponsible piece of comic book journalism.”

