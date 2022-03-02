Police recruitment must be ‘far more rigorous’ – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police recruitment must be ‘far more rigorous’ – watchdog

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 1:26 pm
Police recruitment was put under the spotlight by the Commons Home Affairs Committee (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police recruitment was put under the spotlight by the Commons Home Affairs Committee (Ben Birchall/PA)

Police recruitment needs to be “far more rigorous”, a watchdog told MPs as he warned it would be “plainly inadequate” for forces to hire officers through a purely online process.

Chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor told the Commons Home Affairs Committee that when police discover concerning attitudes and behaviour among trainee officers and during the recruitment process they should “root them out and throw them out” otherwise they are “storing up what could be a 30-year problem”.

Asked by MPs for his thoughts on the state of policing before he leaves his role at the end of March, Sir Tom also described the criminal justice system as “on its knees” and said a royal commission was “necessary.”

Discussing the implications of a recent report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – which exposed violently racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross police station in London – he said forces must use techniques during the recruitment process to “recognise characteristics and behaviours which are inconsistent with the office of constable.”

He told the committee on Wednesday: “Clearly the communications in question were just disgraceful and appalling…

“The recruitment of officers needs to be far more rigorous… so that when these attitudes are revealed, when they are apparent, then the police should stop these people going any further in the police and get them out.”

Sir Tom said it is “incumbent” upon the police when they are assessing candidates to have “good techniques to recognise characteristics and behaviours which are inconsistent with the office of constable”, for example, a “fondness for violence, a fondness for the exercise of power over their fellow citizens, homophobia, misogyny, racial attitudes”.

“When those things are recognised the police should root them out and throw them out… they should not allow them to stay in the police or get into the police,” he added.

He said taking the attitude that someone will make a good officer and “we’ll knock these rough edges off” was a “disastrous policy”, adding: “It costs a lot of money to train a police officer and forces will be reluctant to abandon that investment by throwing out somebody like that but they must because otherwise they’re storing up what could be a 30-year problem.”

When asked whether online recruitment methods being used by some police forces were sufficient, Sir Tom said: “Where it takes place (it) is plainly inadequate.

“Online only is not enough. You need to get somebody in a room, you need to listen to them, you need to listen to them when their guard is down, when they’re not pretending.”

The recruitment process should look at how candidates behave with colleagues, supervisors and those carrying out the assessments and consider how someone acts in formal and informal surroundings to “draw out those attitudes and behaviour”, he said, adding: “When they see them, they need to take them very seriously.”

In light of the Charing Cross report, Sir Tom said he was confident concerns raised about similar behaviour would now be taken “very seriously indeed”, although he said “clearly there were significant failures in the past”.

He also agreed there should be a royal commission on policing, but added: “Unfortunately, government ministers don’t really much like royal commissions unless their objective is to kick things into the long grass.

“The government did promise in its 2019 manifesto a royal commission on criminal justice.

“Now the pandemic has intervened, but I have no real expectation we’re going to see that this side of whenever the next election is.

“I think that’s regrettable. I think a royal commission on criminal justice is necessary.

“And it has the advantage that it could, as long as its terms of reference are not drawn too narrowly, be able to cover the police but also the other three elements of the criminal justice system – prosecutions, prisons and probation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal