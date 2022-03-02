Teenage girl surviving bus stop shooting ‘a miracle’, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenage girl surviving bus stop shooting ‘a miracle’, say police

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 1:35 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 3:08 pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Detectives say it is a “miracle” a 15-year-old girl survived being shot as she waited to catch a bus on her way home from school in Liverpool.

She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her upper body in Upper Warwick Street, Toxteth, at around 5.10pm on Tuesday.

The girl is recovering in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police have made two arrests.

Toxteth shooting
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen and Superintendent Diane Pownall (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, of Merseyside Police, described the attack as “callous and cowardly” during a press conference at force HQ in Liverpool on Wednesday.

He added: “It is an absolute miracle, and credit to the NHS, that this young woman has survived.”

Mr Kameen said police are looking for a number of people riding up to four bikes, possibly electric ones.

All the suspects were wearing dark clothing and face masks or balaclavas.

Police believe shots were fired by “one or more” people on the bikes before they made off in the nearby North Hill Street area.

Mr Kameen added: “When the ambulance crew arrived, following calls from members of the public, they found a young girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body and some devastating injuries, as you can imagine.”

A short time after the girl was shot a 21-year-old man turned up at hospital with a gunshot injury to his arm, which police say could be linked.

Mr Kameen added: “The actions of those people responsible for this attack on a 15-year-old schoolgirl, who was waiting in a bus stop, to go home from school are utterly appalling and shocking, even with 29 years’ service.

“It shows a total disregard and contempt that they have for the decent, honest, law-abiding people who live, work in and visit this city.”

Mr Kameen said the shooting took place on a major road, currently with roadworks, and there would have been stationary traffic at the time of the rush-hour attack.

He appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who may seen something suspicious in the area or seen the people on bikes to come forward.

A bullet hole in the bus stop
A bullet hole in the bus stop (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said officers should never “be in a position where we are having to knock on the door of a family and tell them that their child has been shot”.

A 21-year-old man was arrested later on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said despite the early arrests further information could be “vital and critical” to their investigation.

Superintendent Diane Pownall told reporters that family liaison officers are supporting the victim and her family.

She added: “I know that the community are quite rightly outraged and want to assist us with our investigations, as we know the people who are responsible for this incident clearly have no regard for the welfare of others and do not deserve to be walking the same streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to direct message @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555111 anonymously, quoting log 647 of March 1.

