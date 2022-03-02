Police name ex-husband and wife as victims of suspected murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police name ex-husband and wife as victims of suspected murder

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 5:14 pm
Forensic tents at the scene in Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire, where police are investigating after a body of a woman was found, following the earlier discovery of a man’s body in Cheltenham, on Wednesday morning (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police have named the victims of a suspected murder, found dead at two locations in Gloucestershire, as an ex-husband and wife.

Emergency services discovered the body of Clive Warrington, 67, after being called to reports of a serious assault in Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at 6.25am on Wednesday.

The body of Valerie Warrington, 73, was found a short time later at an address in  the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, which is about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police said detectives were linking the two killings and a man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of murder near the scene and is in custody.

The force confirmed the victims and suspect were known to one another and officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Superintendent Roddy Gosden said: “At around 6.25am today, emergency services received a call to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham, with a report of a serious assault.

“Officers arrived to find a man in his 60s with stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Following concerns for the welfare of a second person, officers visited a property in Whiteshoots Hill in Bourton-on-the-Water. They discovered the body of a woman in her 70s who had also suffered stab wounds.”

He added: “Family members have been informed and our thoughts go out to them at this devastating time. They are now receiving support from specially trained officers.”

Police cordons are expected to remain in place at a number of locations over the coming days. 

Meanwhile, detectives are appealing to anyone who might have information which could assist their investigation to come forward.

Supt Gosden added: “This has been a challenging situation and we will be providing support to officers and all those who have been impacted by these incidents.

“Understandably people will be shocked to hear that two lives have been lost in such a tragic way.

“Over the coming days, officers will be in the local communities to provide reassurance and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to us.”

Anyone with information, particularly those who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the two areas, are urged to get in contact with police on 101, quoting incident 57 on March 2, or via Gloucestershire Police’s website.

