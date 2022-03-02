Social and economic impact of pandemic ‘could undo gender equality progress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Social and economic impact of pandemic ‘could undo gender equality progress’

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 11:34 pm
According to the report, the biggest and most persistent gender gap was seen in employment (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic threaten progress towards gender equality, a study suggests.

Research indicates women have experienced negative impacts to a greater extent than men.

According to the report, the biggest and most persistent gender gap was seen in employment, with 26% of women reporting loss of work compared with 20% of men globally in September 2021.

Women and girls across the world were also 1.21 times more likely to drop out of school and 1.23 times more likely to report an increase in gender-based violence than men and boys.

However, the study suggests the pandemic made existing inequalities worse rather than creating new ones.

It is further suggested that women have been worse hit by the economic impacts because they tend to disproportionately work in sectors that have been hardest hit, such as the hospitality industry or as domestic workers.

The researchers are calling on political and social leaders to introduce measures that focus on supporting girls and women returning to school, and ensuring women’s growth and empowerment in the coming years.

Senior author Professor Emmanuela Gakidou said: “This study provides the first comprehensive global evidence on gender disparities for a wide range of health-related, social, and economic indicators throughout the pandemic.

“The evidence suggests that Covid-19 has tended to exacerbate previously existing social and economic disparities rather than create new inequalities.

“Society is at a pivotal moment where investment in the empowerment of women and girls is critically needed to ensure that progress towards gender equality does not get stalled or reversed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We cannot let the social and economic fallouts from the pandemic continue into the post-Covid era.

“Action must be taken now to not only reverse the current disparities, but to further close the gaps present before the pandemic began.”

The researchers analysed publicly available data from 193 countries using surveys taken from March 2020 to September 2021 that reported on health and wellbeing during the pandemic.

They looked at gender inequalities for five categories – economic and work-related concerns, education, safety at home and in the community, vaccine hesitancy and uptake, and healthcare services.

Dr Luisa Flor, co-lead author of the study, said: “Economic impacts have affected women more than men in some countries because they tend to be employed disproportionately in sectors harder-hit by Covid-19, such as the hospitality industry or as domestic workers.

“Minority ethnic groups, immigrants, and women experiencing poverty are likely among the most severely impacted by the pandemic.

“Moreover, gendered social norms in many countries attribute household and childcare responsibilities preferentially to women and reduce their time and ability to engage in paid labour.”

The study found that women in every region were more likely than men to report forgoing paid employment to care for others, with the gender gap widening over time.

In March 2020 the ratio for women to men was 1.8 but by September 2021 this had increased to almost 2.4.

The largest gender gaps were observed in high-income countries, with women 1.10 times more likely to report caring for others, and in Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia where women were 1.22 times more likely to report an increase in domestic work.

According to the study published in The Lancet, by September 2021 there was no significant difference in reported vaccine hesitancy between men and women globally, although regional variations did exist, particularly between high and low-income countries.

The research suggests that overall, the indirect impacts of Covid-19 varied greatly between different regions.

Sub-Saharan Africa had the most pronounced differences compared with global totals.

The authors acknowledge some limitations with the study, including that publicly available gender-disaggregated data is still limited for multiple aspects of health and wellbeing.

