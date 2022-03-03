Driving school launches lessons in electric cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Driving school launches lessons in electric cars

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:04 am
A major driving tuition firm has starting teaching learners in electric cars (AA Driving School/PA)
A major driving tuition firm has starting teaching learners in electric cars.

AA Driving School said London, Liverpool and Cardiff are among the first locations where learners are taking lessons in the vehicles.

Electric car driving lessons follow the same format as those in conventionally fuelled automatic vehicles, meaning they will not learn how to change gear.

But learners will become familiar with areas specific to electric vehicles (EVs) such as charging, battery range and dashboard symbols.

As all EVs are automatic, candidates will have to take an automatic driving test, so will not be eligible to drive a manual car.

AA Driving School said 15% of its instructors are on a waiting list for EVs.

Interim managing director Mark Oakley said: “We are really excited to be launching electric vehicles into our fleet.

“We’ve been speaking to our instructors for a little while and have been thrilled with how positive they are about the switch, following a successful EV trial last year.

“Our EV roll-out will launch with three high-spec models from Peugeot and Vauxhall and we hope to expand our offering in the coming months.

“We are fully committed to bringing EV lessons to the whole of the UK and transforming our environmental impact over the coming years.”

AA president Edmund King said: “The world of cars is changing. A revolution is coming and younger people are beginning to see that the 2030 deadline banning new petrol and diesel cars is really not far away.

“There is increasingly an acknowledgement that you do not necessarily need to learn how to change gear.

“In the very near future, you will only need to drive an automatic, because all EVs are automatic.”

