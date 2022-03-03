RAF aerial photographs show Second World War camp in parkland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAF aerial photographs show Second World War camp in parkland

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:05 am
An RAF aerial photograph taken in July 1944 shows the Second World War military camp within Belhus Park in Thurrock, Essex. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
A Second World War military camp where troops prepared for the D-Day invasion is shown in RAF aerial photographs, as historians share their research into an Essex heritage site.

Historic England has analysed more than 300 photographs of the changing landscape at the Grade II-registered Belhus Park in Thurrock from 1929 to the present day, and has now published some of these.

RAF aerial images taken in April 1944 show a military camp in the park, with tents and temporary buildings.

Known as Marshalling Area S, the park was temporarily home to part of follow-up force ‘L’ which landed on the British beaches in Normandy in the days after D-Day.

An RAF aerial photograph taken in April 1944 shows the Second World War military camp at Belhus Park in Thurrock, Essex. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
They included members of the 51st (Highland) Division who embarked from ports such as Tilbury in the Thames Estuary, reaching Normandy from June 7 1944.

The headquarters of the camp would have been based in the former manor house, Belhus House, which was demolished in 1957.

More than 300 small circular bell tents were used as soldiers’ accommodation, many concealed from aerial view by trees.

Photographs also show small hubs of tents and buildings which may have been used for washing and food facilities or possibly sergeants’ quarters.

A football pitch and another smaller sports pitch can be seen to the north of the parkland.

The east to west path connecting Belhus House to the edge of the parkland, visible on an 1897 Ordnance Survey map, appears to have been hardened and upgraded, possibly to support the volume of military vehicles travelling across the park.

The former manor house, Belhus House, is shown in 1929, before its demolition in 1957. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
It is not known if the park was used as a training camp before 1944 or how long some of the troops had already been stationed there.

Images taken in July 1944 show many of the small bell tents had gone, but others had been erected, along with some new buildings and oblong tents.

There appears to be a greater number of vehicles on the parkland and some new small ditches located near to the tents, which could be weapons pits.

Bomb craters are visible on aerial photographs of the park, but there is no obvious damage to the roof of the manor house in images from 1944.

An aerial photograph showing the military camp at Belhus Park in 1946, with the location of standing tents and the former location of others annotated. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
Photographs from May 1946 show the layout had changed but marks on the ground indicate up to 400 tents had been erected in the park at one time.

It is not known if this post-war camp was used to house soldiers awaiting demobilisation, or as a displaced persons’ camp or even a prisoner of war camp.

Buildings remained in the park in 1955, although they had all gone by 1961.

Amanda Dickson, aerial investigation and mapping investigator, said: “It’s been fascinating to see the development of the Second World War military camp at Belhus, on the historical RAF photographs, and wonder about the many lives and stories of the military personnel based there during the war.

The site of the former Belhus House is located west of the leisure centre, on a photograph taken in 2015. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
“I am particularly curious to know about those people who were living and operating within Belhus Park just before an RAF aeroplane flew over and took the photograph on May 1 1946.

“I’m looking forward to members of the public sharing their own stories and hopefully providing that information.”

Christopher Laine, Landscape Architect for Historic England, said research was “helping to fill in gaps in our knowledge, enabling further discussions about how to conserve and sustainably manage this important historic landscape into the future”.

To share images or memories of the Belhus Park estate, email: landofthefanns@thamechase.org.uk

