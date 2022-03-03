Alleged teenage arsonist declines to enter plea during first court appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alleged teenage arsonist declines to enter plea during first court appearance

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 4:03 pm
Damage caused by a blaze at Ravensdale Infant School (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Damage caused by a blaze at Ravensdale Infant School (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

A teenager charged with a string of arson attacks in the Derby area, including major blazes at churches and schools, has appeared in court by video-link.

Johnny Brady opted not to enter a plea to seven counts of arson and one of burglary when he made a brief appearance before magistrates sitting in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Among the offences alleged to have been committed by the 18-year-old are attacks on Derby’s St Mary’s Catholic School and Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School.

Ravensdale Infant School fire
Fire crews deal with the fire at Ravensdale Infant School in October (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Prosecutors also allege Brady, who appeared on a remote link to a hospital while wearing a black face mask and a grey round-necked sweatshirt, committed offences at All Saint’s Church in Mackworth, the Orangery Cafe in Markeaton Park, St Matthew’s Church, Mackworth Community Centre and St Paul’s Church.

Brady also faces one count of burglary in relation to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park school.

During the hearing, the clerk of the court read details of the charges to Brady, but he chose not to indicate any pleas, a decision which was then confirmed by his solicitor.

All the fires took place between October and December 2020.

Derbyshire school fire
The fire at St Mary’s School (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

The blaze at Mickleover’s Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School caused “extensive damage” and saw 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms from across Derbyshire sent to the scene.

The incident followed a “devastating” fire just over four miles away at St Mary’s School in Darley Abbey, which resulted in the total loss of the building.

All Saint’s Church in Mackworth, which was founded in the 14th century and has been a Grade I-listed building, also suffered “significant” damage in December 2020.

Brady, of no fixed abode, was granted unconditional bail to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Derby Crown Court on March 31.

