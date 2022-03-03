Charles welcomed by crowds waving Ukrainian flags during city visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles welcomed by crowds waving Ukrainian flags during city visit

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 5:11 pm
The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince of Wales was greeted by a sea of Ukrainian flags during a visit to Winchester where he praised a charity providing relief to victims of Russian aggression.

The heir to the throne travelled to the city to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to see a statue of Licoricia, a 13th century Jewish moneylender killed in the city during a period of antisemitism.

He had been due to visit on February 10 but after testing positive for Covid-19 postponed his trip at the last minute while crowds were waiting to see him.

“I’m so sorry for the other week,” he told dignitaries.

A 750-strong crowd had gathered opposite the Licoricia statue to see the prince, many waving Ukrainian flags handed out by Hampshire County Council, which also flew the besieged country’s flag from its headquarters.

A county council spokeswoman said: “We had a vigil for Ukraine in the city on Tuesday. There’s been a very strong community reaction to the situation.”

Charles had visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral on Wednesday with the Duchess of Cornwall and spoke about the “truly terrible aggression” of President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

In Winchester, the prince, 73, spoke to leading members of Britain’s Jewish community who helped raise money for the statue and talked about the work that World Jewish Relief, a charity he supports as patron, was doing to help humanitarian aid reach the people of Ukraine.

Charles said: “I am very proud to be patron of World Jewish Relief. They are doing wonderful things.”

Maggie Carver, chair of a trust set up to create the statue, said the idea had been to celebrate tolerance and combat the sort of prejudice that forced Jews to convert to Christianity or leave England at the end of the 13th century.

She said: “We can be very grateful nowadays that minorities do not face such intolerance.

Prince of Wales visit to Winchester
The Prince of Wales looks at the statue of Licoricia of Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“However, with attacks against Jews in our country at a record high and with war raging on European soil, this message is as relevant today as it was then.”

Licoricia of Winchester, a powerful and prominent moneylender, was murdered in 1277 during a period of antisemitism in the reign of Edward I that culminated in the expulsion of Jews from England in 1290.

She was close to Edward’s predecessor, Henry III, and helped fund work at Westminster Abbey and many other projects in England. The circumstances of her murder remain uncertain.

Before he left, Charles officially opened a new cultural hub, The Arc, beside the statue. It is housed in a building previously opened by his wife Camilla in 2008 as the Winchester Discovery Centre.

