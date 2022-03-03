Body of missing Irishwoman found on English coastline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Body of missing Irishwoman found on English coastline

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 8:19 pm
Bernadette Connolly (An Garda Siochana/AP)
Bernadette Connolly (An Garda Siochana/AP)

The body of a missing Irishwoman has been found on the English coastline.

Bernadette Connolly, 45, from Co Dublin had been missing since January 7.

She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach

Her family made several public appeals for help in their efforts to find her.

Gardai renew appeal to find missing Dublin woman
Bernadette Connolly’s daughter Jade made public appeals following her mother’s disappearance (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Thursday evening Irish police confirmed that her body had been recovered from the coastline close to Blackpool.

“Following the recovery of a body on the coastline in Blackpool, UK on February 4 2022 and confirmed DNA analysis from the UK police today Thursday March 3 2022, the missing person appeal in respect of Bernadette Connolly, 45 years, has been stood down,” the Garda said in a statement.

“An Garda Siochana would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter.”

