George Ezra documentary among UK Global Screen Fund award winners

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 11:05 pm
George Ezra documentary among Global Screen Fund award winners (Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm/PA)
George Ezra documentary among Global Screen Fund award winners (Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm/PA)

A dozen independent film productions and companies have been allocated awards as part of the UK Global Screen Fund, it has been announced.

The Global Screen Fund launched a £7 million pilot scheme last April to help independent UK films reach an international audience.

In total, it has given out 66 awards reaching almost £5 million across its three funding strands, international business development, distribution and co-production.

BFI
The BFI’s Southbank cinema in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The scheme is funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and developed in partnership with the British Film Institute (BFI).

Included in the latest round of awards, totalling over half a million pounds, is a documentary about British musician George Ezra titled End To End.

The film, directed by Adam Scarborough and Christy Tattershall, follows the singer as he travels the country discovering more about British musical tradition.

Pretty Red Dress, written and directed by British filmmaker Dionne Edwards, has also received an international distribution award, alongside director Mark Jenkin’s horror film titled Enys Men.

Companies to receive the UK Global Screen Fund International Business Development awards include Magic Light Pictures, whose animated specials have become a centrepiece of BBC One’s Christmas Day schedule, and Quiddity Films which is the company behind Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth film Supernova.

Creative Industries Minister Julia Lopez said: “Our UK Global Screen Fund has made a huge difference to companies across the UK wanting to showcase their content on the world stage.” 

Last month, the DCMS announced a further £21 million would be invested into the Global Screen Fund to boost the international success of the UK screen sector. 

