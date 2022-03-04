Award-winning British designer and director Tony Walton dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Award-winning British designer and director Tony Walton dies aged 87

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 2:39 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:15 am
Award winning British designer and director Tony Walton dies age 87 (PA Archive)
Award-winning British director and production designer Tony Walton has died aged 87.

The Oscar-winning director enjoyed a career spanning five decades in film, television and the stage and was famous for his work on Broadway in the US.

His film work included Mary Poppins, The Boy Friend, The Wiz and Murder on the Orient Express, all of which earned him Academy Award nominations.

Walton won the Oscar for best art direction for Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz in 1979.

He has also been honoured with 16 Tony awards, and won an Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or Movie for his work on Death of a Salesman in 1985.

Walton’s death was announced on his official website.

Among those paying tribute to Walton was Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, who wrote: “My friend Tony has left us.

“He directed me in EQUUS at @guild_hall a few years back. I assume he’s having lunch with Nichols now. Plotting.

“Rest In Peace, Tony.”

His step daughter Bridget LeRoy paid tribute to “the most fabulous stepdad and human being in the world”.

“Love you forever, Tony Walton. Have a great trip,” she wrote online.

Les Miserables Broadway star and original singing voice of Pocahontas Judy Kuhn said she felt “so lucky” that their paths crossed.

In a tweet, the 63-year-old added: “Oh Tony Walton. I am so so sad to hear of his passing. He was so brilliant and so kind. A true gentleman.”

Tony Award-winning actress Betty Buckley, 74, also paid tribute, tweeting that Walton was “such a lovely person & brilliant Designer”.

Walton was born Walton-on-Thames, in England, on October 24, 1935, and studied art and design at the Slade School of Fine Art in London.

Among many others his designs for Broadway included Bob Fosse’s original productions of Chicago and Pippin, Grand Hotel, Uncle Vanya, Guys and Dolls and Harold Pinter’s Moonlight and Ashes to Ashes.

He was the production designer for Madison Square Garden’s A Christmas Carol for 10 years as well as for Dame Julie Andrews’ 2003 revival of Sandy Wilson’s The Boy Friend.

Walton and Dame Julie, who were childhood sweethearts,  married in 1959 but remained friends following their divorce in 1968.

Julie Andrews and Tony Walton Wedding – Oatlands Church, Weybridge
Walton and Julie Andrews, who were childhood sweethearts,  married in 1959 but remained friends following their divorce in 1968 (PA Archive)

He was elected to the Theatre Hall of Fame in 1991.

Following the news of his passing The Museum Of Broadway paid tribute to the “brilliant” designer.

“We mourn the loss of celebrated designer, Tony Walton,” the official account tweeted.

“Tony was a brilliant scenic and costume designer whose work was seen on Broadway across five decades, winning three Tony Awards. Rest In Peace.”

As a producer, Walton co-presented six productions – plays and musicals – in London.

His designs for Opera have been seen at London’s Theatre Royal Covent Garden, The Sadler’s Wells Opera Company and throughout Europe and America.

Walton leaves behind his wife, author Genevieve LeRoy Walton, his two daughters, Emma Walton Hamilton and Bridget LeRoy, and five grandchildren.

