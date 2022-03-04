Police say arson to blame as five arrested over fire at historic Keighley mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police say arson to blame as five arrested over fire at historic Keighley mill

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 2:19 pm
Firefighters tacking a blaze at Dalton Mills, Keighley, which used as a filming location for Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)
Firefighters tacking a blaze at Dalton Mills, Keighley, which used as a filming location for Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Five people have been arrested over a fire at a historic mill used as a filming location for Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

West Yorkshire Police say they are treating the blaze at Dalton Mills in Keighley as arson.

A huge fire engulfed the Grade II listed building on Thursday, with footage showing flames and black smoke billowing into the air.

Police say no-one was in the building at the time.

Dalton Mills fire
Firefighters tacking a blaze at Dalton Mills, Keighley, which used as a filming location for Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)

A spokesperson for the force said: “Five arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“Bradford CID would like to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious around 11.30am – 12pm.

“They are also looking for drivers who were in the area at the time who might have dash cam to come forward.”

At the height of the blaze, which started at around noon, 120 firefighters were at the scene. Two fire crews remained at the site for damping down on Friday morning, to prevent the fire from re-igniting.

Peaky Blinders series five
Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders (BBC)

On Thursday, Bradford Council said it had opened the town’s leisure centre to provide shelter for residents affected by the blaze, which affected 100% of the historic building.

The fire service told people living nearby to keep windows and doors closed, and to avoid travelling through the area because of the smoke.

The Victorian building was once said to be the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing around 2,000 workers.

It has been used as a filming location in hit BBC series Peaky Blinders, as well as The Great Train Robbery, Downton Abbey and 2016 film The Limehouse Golem, starring Bill Nighy.

