Murder detectives appeal for help finding missing phone and ‘discarded’ clothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Murder detectives appeal for help finding missing phone and ‘discarded’ clothes

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 3:59 pm
June Fox-Roberts, 65, whose body was found in St Annes Drive in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd (South Wales Police/PA)
June Fox-Roberts, 65, whose body was found in St Annes Drive in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd (South Wales Police/PA)

Detectives investigating the death of a pensioner are appealing for the public’s help to find her missing mobile phone.

June Fox-Roberts, 65, was found dead at her home in the village of Llantwit Fardre in South Wales on November 21 last year.

Luke Deeley, 25, has been charged with her murder and remanded into custody to face trial.

Police released images of Luke Deeley wearing the items of missing clothing (South Wales Police/PA)
Police released images of Luke Deeley wearing the items of missing clothing (South Wales Police/PA)

South Wales Police believe Ms Fox-Robert’s iPhone 11, which was in a red flip case, may have been dropped, discarded or sold.

The handset’s unique IMEI number was 356809119984924 and the serial number was GONDC2KFM737.

Detectives are also appealing for information about two items of clothing they believe Deeley was wearing when he was seen on CCTV.

They have released images of Deeley in a red hooded jumper with drawstrings and a black waist-length hooded jacket.

Officers believe the items may have been discarded somewhere between Llantwit Fardre and Pontypridd.

Luke Deeley is awaiting trial accused of Ms Fox-Robert's murder (South Wales Police/PA)
Luke Deeley is awaiting trial accused of Ms Fox-Robert’s murder (South Wales Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Matt Powell, who is leading the investigation, said: “Specially trained officers continue to support June’s family during what is a very difficult time.

“We are very grateful for the public’s help and support to date and our investigation is continuing.

“Despite extensive searches we have not managed to locate these items. We believe they were probably discarded somewhere between Llantwit Fardre and Pontypridd.

“Farm workers, ramblers and also those living in villages between these two locations are asked to look out for them.

“Anybody who comes across them should contact us without handling the items. This will ensure they can be recovered correctly by trained officers so that potential evidence is not lost.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal