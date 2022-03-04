Activists who scaled government building to face fresh trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Activists who scaled government building to face fresh trial

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 5:29 pm
A specialist police team abseils down the Defra building in Westminster after activists from Animal Rebellion climbed the outside in protest (James Manning/PA)
Activists are to face a fresh trial over allegations that they scaled a government building.

Orla Coghlan, 26, Jamie Ozden, 25, and Annabel Berwick, 19 are believed to be members of Animal Rebellion, an off-shoot of Extinction Rebellion.

They were among a group of protesters who allegedly climbed the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) building in Westminster at around 6am on October 26.

Inspector Michael Richards told a one-day trial hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London that the Home Secretary’s private protection officer had wanted to access the building in Marsham Street because of an “essential meeting”.

He told the court that Priti Patel was put at “additional risk” by the protest.

Mr Richards said: “I had to formulate a plan to get the Home Secretary into the building while not being at risk from the protesters at a height.

Animal Rebellion protest
Activists from Animal Rebellion protesting on the outside of the Defra building in Westminster, central London (James Manning/PA)

“It did create additional risk to the Home Secretary at that time.”

Protesters who had climbed the building were approximately 20 metres (65ft) in the air and had dropped a banner that read: “Cop26 invest in a plant-based future”.

Coghlan and Ozden, both from Tottenham, north London, and Berwick, of Cambridge, denied a charge of aggravated trespass which stated that they failed “to leave the land”.

At the end of Friday’s hearing, the prosecution laid a new charge of aggravated trespass with intent to obstruct or cause unlawful activity against all the defendants.

The hearing was halted and a new trial at the same venue was set for two days from June 8.

Earlier the court had also heard that the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the ambulance service plus members of the public were at the scene, which drew attention from the press.

Police removal officers, who are able to climb buildings, were called to help get the protesters down.

Mr Richards said his “main consideration was the safety of the climbers and the people below” as they could have fallen or dropped something on passers-by who were at ground level.

He closed Marsham Street and gave an official warning at 8.54am to the protesters through a megaphone.

Mr Richards said: “I heard it was a regular defence for people to say that they did not hear or understand the warning that was given.

“The London Fire Brigade gave me a loudhailer which they said could be heard as they assist in getting people out of buildings.”

He tested the equipment for sound on police officers who were on the ground and around 40 metres (131ft) away.

Animal Rebellion protest
Activists from Animal Rebellion protesting on the outside of the Defra building in Westminster, central London (PA)

“I spoke to an officer who said they could hear me with the loudhailer,” he told the court.

Mr Richards said he gave his warning while standing slightly back at the foot of the building and while looking straight upwards.

He estimated the protesters were about 20-30 metres (65-98ft) away. He and other officers had asked if they were OK before the warning was given, the court heard.

There was no response or comment from the protesters, who were wearing harnesses, and eventually left the building at 6pm. Mr Richards recalled the protesters appeared to be talking to each other during the demonstration and that red smoke flares were set off.

During the protest he had been contacted by a chief inspector about reopening the road. He said: “I was under pressure to open up the road.

“It was an iconic location and MPs needed to be able to take their meetings.”

On the possibility that they may not have heard the warning, Mr Richards told the court: “I find that unlikely – anything is possible.”

His body-worn recording shows that a whistling or whining sound could be heard as he gave his warning.

Mr Richards told the court that he only gave the warning once and could not say how windy it was or if the height the protesters had pitched themselves at had made a difference to what they could hear.

