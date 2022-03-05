Dame Julie Andrews: I will miss Tony Walton more than I can say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Dame Julie Andrews: I will miss Tony Walton more than I can say

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 6:11 am
Julie Andrews pictured with Tony Walton and her baby daughter (PA Archive)
Dame Julie Andrews has said she will miss her ex-husband Tony Walton “more than I can say” following the award-winning British director and production designer’s death aged 87.

The Oscar-winning director enjoyed a career spanning five decades in film, television and the stage and was famous for his work on Broadway in the US.

His death was announced on his official website on Wednesday.

Walton and Dame Julie, who were childhood sweethearts, married in 1959 but remained friends following their divorce in 1968.

In a statement, Dame Julie called Walton a “Titan of the Arts”.

She said: “Tony (Walton) was my dearest and oldest friend. He taught me to see the world with fresh eyes and his talent was simply monumental. I will miss him more than I can say.

“We are a huge, blended family and as we hold each other close, we take comfort knowing that he lives on, not only in his children and grandchildren, but in the memories of thousands who cherished his warmth and generosity and the glorious gifts he gave us… gifts of theatre and film, ballet and opera, the graphic arts and illustration.

“He was a Titan of the Arts. A doting father and husband… and beloved beyond measure.”

Walton’s film work included Mary Poppins, The Boy Friend, The Wiz and Murder on the Orient Express, all of which earned him Academy Award nominations.

He won the Oscar for best art direction for Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz in 1979.

He has also been honoured with 16 Tony awards, and won an Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or Movie for his work on Death of a Salesman in 1985.

Among those paying tribute to Walton was Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, who wrote: “My friend Tony has left us.