Son accused of murdering parents appears in court

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 10:33 am Updated: March 5, 2022, 12:21 pm
Clive and Valarie Warrington were found dead on Wednesday (Warrington family/PA)
A 40-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his parents to death.

William Warrington, from Cheltenham, is accused of murdering his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73.

The victims were divorced and were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning.

Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am, Gloucestershire Police said.

William Warrington court case
William Warrington appeared by video link at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

His ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham, a short time later.

The defendant was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with the two killings on Friday evening.

Warrington appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning via video link dressed in a grey, prison-issue tracksuit.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to indicate when he was struggling to hear.
Magistrate Andy Hill sent the case to Bristol Crown Court for a bail application on Tuesday March 8.

Gloucestershire double murder
William Warrington is accused of killing his mother Valerie and father Clive (Warrington family/PA)

Mr Hill told the defendant: “These charges are too serious for us to deal with, and also too serious for us to deal with any application for bail.

“At this stage we are remanding you to custody in order for you to appear at Bristol Crown Court on March 8.”

On Thursday, Mr and Mrs Warrington’s family thanked well-wishers for the “outpouring of love and support” they had received following their deaths.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.”

