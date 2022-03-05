Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to ‘my beloved lionheart’ Shane Warne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to ‘my beloved lionheart’ Shane Warne

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 4:32 pm
Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley were previously engaged (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to Shane Warne as her “beloved lionheart”, following the cricketer’s death aged 52.

The actress and model, 56, was engaged to the Australian from September 2011 until they split in December 2013, with their relationship attracting significant media attention.

Hurley posted a series of photos on Instagram of them together, including one of them kissing on a beach. Another shows them smiling and holding hands at a charity cricket match.

Hurley, best known for starring in the Austin Powers and Bedazzled films, wrote: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.”

Her son with American businessman Steve Bing, Damian, also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known.

“My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”

The record-breaking Australian cricketer could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa on Friday, following a suspected heart attack.

Many celebrity friends of Warne have since paid tribute, recalling fond memories and remembering him as a “true cricket legend”.

Sir Elton John shared a photo of himself with Warne and Hurley, and he referenced the death of Rod Marsh, the Australian cricketer who also died on Friday.

He wrote: “A tragic day for Australian cricket. Two legends passing is heartbreaking. I knew them both and played cricket with Rod in Perth. A very special and fearless man.