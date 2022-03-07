Black Lives Matter placards go on display in Welsh heritage museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Black Lives Matter placards go on display in Welsh heritage museum

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 10:52 am
The Black Lives Matter collection on display in St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff (Amgueddfa Cymru/PA)
Black Lives Matter placards have gone on display at a museum in Cardiff that celebrates Welsh heritage and culture.

St Fagans National Museum of History has placed the collection from the anti-racism protests that took place across Wales in the summer of 2020 in its “Wales Is” gallery.

Photographs and individual accounts from activists who took part in the demonstrations also feature in the exhibit.

The protests were sparked by the killing in the US of George Floyd in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer.

As people protested across the world, marches were held across Wales, including in Cardiff, Swansea and Aberystwyth.

Sioned Hughes, head of public history and archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, said the collection represents “the diverse experiences of people living in Wales today and in the past”.

“It is important that we display these placards in the Wales Is gallery to tell the story of the Black Lives Matter movement in Wales and its impact on communities,” she said.

Amgueddfa Cymru is a family of seven museums and a collections centre, which are all free to visit due to Welsh Government support. They are home to the nation’s art, history and science collections.

