Charles visits award-winning cheese producer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Charles visits award-winning cheese producer

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 6:27 pm
The Prince of Wales, who is also known as the Duke of Cornwall, speaks with cheesemakers in the nettling room during a visit to Lynher Dairies Cheese Company in Cornwall. Picture date: Monday March 7, 2022.
The Prince of Wales, who is also known as the Duke of Cornwall, speaks with cheesemakers in the nettling room during a visit to Lynher Dairies Cheese Company in Cornwall. Picture date: Monday March 7, 2022.

The Prince of Wales donned a white hat and jacket to tour an award-winning cheese dairy during a visit to Cornwall.

Charles, patron of the Specialist Cheese Makers Association, visited Lynher Dairies Cheese Company in the village of Ponsanooth near Truro.

The company makes Cornish Yarg, which has a clutch of international awards to its name, and the world champion cheese, Cornish Kern.

Prince of Wales visit to Cornwall
Cheese maker Leighton Moyles shows the Prince of Wales a sample of Kern cheese in the resting room during a visit to Lynher Dairies Cheese (Toby Melville/PA)

Dairy owner Catherine Mead, who led the tour of the cheesemaking process, said: “His Royal Highness has had a longstanding commitment towards sustainable farming and food production.

“As chair of the Specialist Cheesemakers Association, we are privileged to have such a firm advocate of craft cheesemaking as Patron of the Specialist Cheesemakers Association.”

Unveiling a plaque to commemorate 30 years of cheesemaking by Lynher Dairies, Charles was thanked for his commitment and his interest in specialist cheese making.

Later the heir to the throne visited the Royal British Legion Centenary Woodland at Nansledan in Newquay, where he unveiled a plaque dedicating the woodland to the Queen’s Green Canopy as part of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles, who is known by his title the Duke of Cornwall when in the county, met local dignitaries together with a small number of veterans from the Army, Navy and RAF.

Prince of Wales visit to Cornwall
Charles during his visit to the recently planted Royal British Legion Centenary Wood in Cornwall. Finnbarr Webster/PA

The Royal British Legion Centenary Wood was planted by the Duchy of Cornwall, the prince’s private estate, last year to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

The duchy planted 100 trees specially chosen for Newquay’s climate, creating a unique space where people can reflect and remember the service and sacrifice of the British Armed Forces for generations to come.

Steve Lewis, Royal British Legion county vice-president Cornwall, said: “Planted in the Royal British Legion’s centenary year, we are delighted that the woodland has been dedicated as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“The wood provides a peaceful space to remember the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community and for people to reflect on what Remembrance means to them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal