Star trek and Girls! Girls Girls! star Laurel Goodwin dies age 79

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Star trek and Girls! Girls Girls! star Laurel Goodwin dies age 79

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 1:11 am
Star trek and Girls! Girls Girls! star Laurel Goodwin dies age 79 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Star trek and Girls! Girls Girls! star Laurel Goodwin dies age 79 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

US actress Laurel Goodwin, who starred in the original pilot episode of Star Trek and the film Girls! Girls! Girls! has died aged 79.

Goodwin enjoyed an extensive career in film and television, and made her Hollywood debut in 1962 opposite Elvis Presley.

She passed away on February 25, according to an online obituary, though no cause of death was given.

Born in August 1942 in Kansas, the actress first signed a contract with Paramount Pictures at the age of 19.

Her performance in the film opposite legendary Rock n Roll star Presley and was followed by her role in Papa’s Delicate Condition with Jackie Gleason.

She held multiple TV parts in shows including The Virginian, Get Smart, The Beverly Hillbillies, as well as the unaired Star Trek pilot.

Goodwin and her husband, Walter Wood, later worked behind the scenes for many years, producing Stroker Ace with Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson, together.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]