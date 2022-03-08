Women’s Prize For Fiction longlist unveiled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louise Erdrich, Leone Ross and Catherine Chidgey are among the novelists longlisted for this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction.

The 16 novels explore themes including belonging, identity, the power of nature, female friendship, intergenerational trauma and the burden of history spanning from Britain to Trinidad.

Now in its 27th year, the £30,000 prestigious prize is open to original fiction written in English by women from anywhere in the world.

Alongside author and chair of judges Mary Ann Sieghart, the judging panel also includes author Lorraine Candy, best-selling novelist Dorothy Koomson, journalist Anita Sethi and broadcaster Pandora Sykes.

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Women’s Prize For Fiction/PA)

Sieghart said choosing 16 novels from 175 submissions was a “marathon task”.

“After a lively and passionate discussion, my fellow judges were delighted to find that our 16 favourite novels were incredibly diverse, written by women of all ages from all over the world, covering different genres, and from publishers large and small.

“We are confident that this wonderful, eclectic and inspiring longlist will offer something to entrance every reader, both male and female,” she added.

The 2022 longlist features both debut and acclaimed writers, with five British authors, six Americans, two New Zealanders, one Turkish-British, one American-Canadian and one Trinidadian writer.

Remote Sympathy by (Women’s Prize For Fiction/PA)

Pulitzer Prize winner Erdrich, who features in the longlist for The Sentence, is the most prolific having published 23 novels.

Previously longlisted writers Ross and Chidgey are also included on the list, for This One Sky Day and Remote Sympathy respectively.

Writers Elif Shafak and Rachel Elliott have also been previously longlisted while Charlotte Mendelson was also shortlisted in 2008.

The shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be announced on April 27 and the winner will be awarded on June 15 at an evening ceremony in central London.

The full list of nominees are:



The Bread The Devil Knead by Lisa Allen

Salt Lick by Lulu Allison

Careless by Kirsty Capes

Remote Sympathy by Catherine Chidgey

The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley

Flamingo by Rachel Elliott

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith

Sorrow And Bliss by Meg Mason

The Exhibitionist by Charlotte Mendelson

The Book Of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki

This One Sky Day by Leone Ross

The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

The Final Revival of Opal And Nev by Dawnie Walton

Creatures Of Passage by Morowa Yejidé