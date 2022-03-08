Queen Victoria’s lost Japanese screen paintings rediscovered in Royal Collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Queen Victoria’s lost Japanese screen paintings rediscovered in Royal Collection

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:01 am
The rediscovered Japanese folding screens (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)
A pair of lost Japanese folding screen paintings sent to Queen Victoria in 1860 as part of a lavish diplomatic gift have been rediscovered in the Royal Collection.

The screens, which were thought not to have survived, will go on public display next month for the first time since they arrived more than a century and a half ago.

Extensive conservation work since they were found has revealed curious details of their history.

It was discovered that fragments of railway timetables were used to patch the pieces while they were on show at Windsor Castle during Victoria’s reign.

Victorian railway timetable used to repair the screens
The Victorian railway timetable used to repair the screens (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

The timetables were used to paper over torn areas, most likely because replacement Japanese paper was not readily available, and the stations listed begin at Windsor, suggesting the repairs may have taken place at the castle.

Rachel Peat, curator of the Japan: Courts and Culture exhibition, said: “After decades of believing these important gifts were lost, this rediscovery is extraordinarily significant.

“The screen paintings marked a new era of diplomatic engagement between Japan and Britain and brought the vivid beauty of Japan’s changing seasons right to the heart of the British court.

“I’m delighted that visitors will see them on display for the first time, just as they might first have been admired by Queen Victoria.”

The screen depicting Mount Fuji
The screen depicting Mount Fuji ((Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

The screen paintings depict different seasons, showing Mount Fuji in the spring with cherry blossoms, and the Miho no Matsubara scenic area of the Miho Peninsula covered by pine trees and autumnal red maple trees.

The pieces formed part of the first diplomatic gift between Japan and Britain in almost 250 years.

Eight pairs of screen paintings were sent by the Japanese shogun Tokugawa Iemochi shortly after Japan’s reopening to the West, following more than two centuries of deliberate isolation.

The opulent gift to Victoria marked a landmark treaty that reopened seven Japanese ports and cities to British trade and allowed a British diplomat to reside in Japan for the first time.

Details on the screens
Details on one of the screens (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

But the screens were wrongly catalogued as Japanese works by an unidentified artist when they arrived,  and their links to Shogun Iemochi and their historical significance were lost.

Royal Collection Trust curators raised the possibility they might still exist during research for the Japan: Courts and Culture exhibition, and Dr Rosina Buckland, curator of the Japanese Collections at the British Museum, translated the artist’s signature on the two screens.

The signatures and style were compared with those received by other European monarchs at the same time.

Screen paintings
The second of the pair of folding screen paintings is dominated by a scene of Miho no Matsubara (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

It was also found that the pieces – featuring two to three layers of paper rather than the usual six to nine – were hastily produced, probably due to a huge fire in Edo Castle in Tokyo which would have destroyed the original versions before they could be sent to Victoria.

The screens will form part of Japan: Courts and Culture, the first exhibition to bring together the Royal Collection’s holdings of Japanese works of art, opening at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace on April 8.

