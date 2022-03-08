Billionaire playboy murder suspect told: Come back to UK to face justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billionaire playboy murder suspect told: Come back to UK to face justice

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:25 am
Martine Vik Magnussen, who was murdered in London in 2008 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Martine Vik Magnussen, who was murdered in London in 2008 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives investigating the 2008 murder of a Norwegian student feared to have been killed by a billionaire playboy who fled the UK have made an apparent breakthrough.

Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, was found dead among rubble in a basement in Great Portland Street, Westminster, central London, after a night out with friends.

The group of students from the Regent’s Business School had been celebrating finishing their end-of-term exams at the Maddox nightclub in Mayfair, but Ms Magnussen vanished and her body was found two days later.

The prime suspect for her rape and murder is Farouk Abdulhak, who fled to Yemen within hours of her death.

Farouk Abdulhak, who is suspected of killing Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen in 2008.
Farouk Abdulhak, who is suspected of killing Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen in 2008 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said officers had arrested a woman aged in her 60s on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood said: “Martine’s family has never given up their fight for justice and in the 14 years since her death they have campaigned tirelessly to keep her in the public consciousness.

“Martine’s family has been informed of this latest development. Though it represents a positive step, there is still much more work for us to do.

“Most importantly, Farouk Abdulhak should be aware that this matter has not, and will not, go away.

“My team and I will continue to seek justice and use all opportunities available to pursue him and bring him back to the UK. His status as a wanted man will remain and we will not cease in our efforts to get justice for Martine’s family.

“I’m appealing to Farouk Abdulhak directly: Come back to the UK. Come back to face justice.

Miss Magnussen's father Odd Petter Magnussen, who has campaigned for justice for more than 10 years
Ms Magnussen’s father Odd Petter Magnussen, who has campaigned for justice for more than 10 years (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“Since Martine’s death, her family has shown true determination, together with my investigation team, as we want to provide some closure for Martine’s family.”

On the night she died, Ms Magnussen left the Maddox nightclub with Abdulhak at around 2am, and her body was found two days later in the basement of the building where he lived.

A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as compression to the neck, and in November 2010 an inquest recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Anyone with information can contact police on 020 8358 0300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

