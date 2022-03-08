Camilla meets actress who played her in The Crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla meets actress who played her in The Crown

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 3:01 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to actress Emerald Fennell, who played Camilla in TV’s The Crown, at a Clarence House reception to mark International Women’s Day (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall came face to face with her younger self when she met the actress who played her in the acclaimed TV series The Crown.

Camilla welcomed Emerald Fennell and other leading women from the arts, politics and business to her Clarence House home as she celebrated International Women’s Day.

Inna Prystailo, wife of Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, who last week was comforted by the duchess, gave a moving speech about the plight of women in her homeland as the Russian invasion continues.

Struggling to hold back tears, she said: “Today there are no smiles and no peace, just horror and sorrow in the eyes of every Ukrainian woman, mother and wife.”

She added: “Now we have to count the death toll of our people and watch their frightened, crying children who are forced to flee their native land with their mothers and sisters, leaving their fathers to defend our country.”

International Women’s Day
The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to actress Emerald Fennell during a reception at Clarence House to mark International Women’s Day (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Camilla, president of the Women of the World Festival being staged this weekend, said “vast strides” still need to be taken towards greater equality and told her guests: “We will need more than 135 years to close the gender gap worldwide.”

Much has been written about whether the royal family are happy, or not, about their portrayals in the Netflix series The Crown but the duchess seemed pleased to see her TV double.

Fennell said about their encounter: “It was absolutely delightful. She is such an impressive person, it was fittingly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because she does so much for so many particularly female-centred charities.

“I was nervous I might be thrown in the tower but so far so good.”

On Camilla, she added: “She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and good humour.”

The duchess and the actress chatted for a few minutes but when asked about the conversation Fennell remained tight-lipped and replied with a smile: “You know what – I’m going to be very discreet, because if I’ve learnt anything it’s ‘loose lips sink ships’.

