What the papers say – March 9 By Press Association March 9, 2022, 12:15 am What the papers say – March 9 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Ukrainian president’s speech to UK MPs, plans for Nato jets to be supplied to Ukraine and Russian oil bans are among the topics on Wednesday’s front pages. The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with news of a plan to supply Ukraine with Nato jets from Poland via the US. TIMES: Ukraine to get NATO jets #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J50eNEL3zX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 8, 2022 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Poland offers fighter jets for Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/Z8tySQbGue— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Commons is front page of the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, i and Metro. Tomorrow's front page: We will never surrender #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/aRS5ARccBn pic.twitter.com/tRiV7mOdBN— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 8, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: We'll fight in forests, fields, and on shores#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hn4XKRnHFD— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 8, 2022 Wednesday's front page: 'We will fight in the forests and on the streets' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V87qmZMLh3— i newspaper (@theipaper) March 8, 2022 Wednesday's front page:HEAR HEARHERO#TomorrowsPapersToday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/TgMyOx3UPU— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 8, 2022 The Daily Mail calls Mr Zelensky a “commons hero” and ex-speaker John Bercow – who a new report alleges is a bully – a “commons Zero”. Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/wWSbcvi1Re— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 8, 2022 The Guardian and the Financial Times carry news of a US ban on Russian oil on their front pages. Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 March 2022: 'Blow to Putin': Britain and US ban Russian oil pic.twitter.com/BO3rRJ9uNg— The Guardian (@guardian) March 8, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 9 March https://t.co/phpGUhWFIm pic.twitter.com/6hgaFxIFH7— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 8, 2022 The Sun reports that a member of the Queen’s Guard has travelled to Ukraine to fight the Russian army. Tomorrow's front page: A teenage Coldstream Guardsman has abandoned his post protecting the Queen to fight Mad Vlad's invaders in Ukraine https://t.co/5wNINnzDAv pic.twitter.com/84LWNjdF3x— The Sun (@TheSun) March 8, 2022 And the Daily Star leads with comments from a Ukrainian boxer fighting on the front lines. Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: Biggest fight of my lifehttps://t.co/cKrfzBDZrV pic.twitter.com/0IYQj4V5fA— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 8, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal UK will step up pace of admissions for Ukrainian refugees, says Shapps Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues Russian invasion of Ukraine: What you need to know about what is happening today Zelensky praises oil sanctions on Russia as Truss travels to Washington