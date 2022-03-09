Police investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed camera outside court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed camera outside court

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 9:57 am
Police are investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed a photojournalist’s camera outside court after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee (PA)
Police are investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed a photojournalist’s camera outside court after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee (PA)

Police are investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed a photojournalist’s camera outside court after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee.

The Metropolitan Police said they have not arrested the grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, over the incident.

Mills hurled the camera across the road outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court just moments after a verdict of guilty was returned for a charge of assault against Cassandra Jones, the mother of his two children.

Dizzee Rascal court case
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, was found guilty of assault on Monday (PA/ James Manning)

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage following an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon on Monday March 7.

“It was reported that a camera was knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and thrown across the road. Inquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.”

The court heard how Mills, the musician behind chart topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, pressed his forehead against Miss Jones’ and pushed her to the ground during a “chaotic” row over finances and child custody arrangements at her mother’s home in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

Dizzee Rascal court case
The damage caused after Dizzee Rascal took a camera from a PA Media photographer outside court (James Manning/PA)

Mills, who separated from Ms Jones in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother, Dawn Kirk.

He is due to be sentenced for the assault at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal