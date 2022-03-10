What the papers say – March 10

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The destruction of a Ukrainian maternity hospital and rumours of potential chemical warfare feature on the nation’s front pages.

The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead on the hospital attack, which Metro says is a “new low” from Vladimir Putin.

Guardian front page, Thursday 10 March 2022: 'An atrocity': Russia bombs Ukraine children's hospital pic.twitter.com/IJSpw13Ctl — The Guardian (@guardian) March 9, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: Twisted Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine plunged sickening new depths when he bombed women and children at a maternity hospital https://t.co/qp04Fo41i3 pic.twitter.com/NQI5OOpOhz — The Sun (@TheSun) March 9, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 RUSSIANS HIT BABY HOSPITAL 🔴 New low for Putin➕Ukrainian refugee: 'Why I've given up on Britain'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Z6574tW22l — Metro (@MetroUK) March 9, 2022

The Daily Mirror and The Independent call the attack “barbaric” and the Daily Mail leads with Boris Johnson’s description of it as “depraved”.

The Financial Times adds Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for help to its report of the attack.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 10 March https://t.co/9lJKpQevvE pic.twitter.com/bAi6O0WFc4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 9, 2022

The Daily Telegraph leads on reports Russia is “plotting” a chemical attack.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Russia 'plotting chemical attack''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/j5RwvFjQFy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Star says Mr Putin has “cut the power” to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.

Tomorrow's Daily Star front cover: Do you really think that's wise sir.https://t.co/HfHfFcK9t2 pic.twitter.com/fpsFycyGsu — Daily Star (@dailystar) March 9, 2022