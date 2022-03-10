What the papers say – March 10 By Press Association March 10, 2022, 3:13 am What the papers say – March 10 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The destruction of a Ukrainian maternity hospital and rumours of potential chemical warfare feature on the nation’s front pages. The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead on the hospital attack, which Metro says is a “new low” from Vladimir Putin. Guardian front page, Thursday 10 March 2022: 'An atrocity': Russia bombs Ukraine children's hospital pic.twitter.com/IJSpw13Ctl— The Guardian (@guardian) March 9, 2022 Thursday's front page: Putin bombs children's hospital#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest from @cahalmilmo: https://t.co/K9HBk1Y7LD pic.twitter.com/mHdzUJIpqO— i newspaper (@theipaper) March 9, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: Twisted Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine plunged sickening new depths when he bombed women and children at a maternity hospital https://t.co/qp04Fo41i3 pic.twitter.com/NQI5OOpOhz— The Sun (@TheSun) March 9, 2022 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰RUSSIANS HIT BABY HOSPITAL🔴 New low for Putin➕Ukrainian refugee: 'Why I've given up on Britain'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Z6574tW22l— Metro (@MetroUK) March 9, 2022 The Daily Mirror and The Independent call the attack “barbaric” and the Daily Mail leads with Boris Johnson’s description of it as “depraved”. Tomorrow's front page: Barbaric #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/RV0FeN4teA pic.twitter.com/YtfAy84yFI— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 9, 2022 Thursday’s Independent: Barbaric #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/k1IicfXsOp— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 9, 2022 Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/xMOvLIEL0A— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 9, 2022 The Financial Times adds Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for help to its report of the attack. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 10 March https://t.co/9lJKpQevvE pic.twitter.com/bAi6O0WFc4— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 9, 2022 The Daily Telegraph leads on reports Russia is “plotting” a chemical attack. 🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Russia 'plotting chemical attack''#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/j5RwvFjQFy— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 9, 2022 Meanwhile, the Daily Star says Mr Putin has “cut the power” to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor. Tomorrow's Daily Star front cover: Do you really think that's wise sir.https://t.co/HfHfFcK9t2 pic.twitter.com/fpsFycyGsu— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 9, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Russian invasion of Ukraine: What you need to know about what is happening today No breakthrough on ending war in Ukraine-Russia talks between top diplomats Attack on Ukraine hospital ‘killed three – including a child – and hurt 17’ Despicable bombing of Ukraine hospital is a war crime, says UK defence minister