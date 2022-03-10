Smiling Queen holds virtual audiences at Windsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Smiling Queen holds virtual audiences at Windsor

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 1:33 pm
The Queen appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen has held two virtual audiences at Windsor Castle.

The head of state received the ambassadors of Burundi and the Czech Republic on Thursday via video-link.

She was seen on screen smiling and wearing a duck egg blue day dress, pearls and a diamond brooch as she greeted Elisa Nkerabirori, the ambassador of Burundi.

The Queen receives Elisa Nkerabirori, Ambassador from the Republic of Burundi (Yui Mok/PA)

The 95-year-old monarch, who has carried out a number of virtual and in-person audiences this week, also received Czech diplomat Marie Chatardova.

Next week, the Queen is expected to make her first major public appearance since she reached her Platinum Jubilee milestone.

She is hoping to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, as she receives Marie Chatardova, Ambassador from the Czech Republic (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen has just recovered from a bout of Covid.

She is Head of the Commonwealth and has taken a special interest in the institution, affectionately known as the “family of nations”, throughout her reign.

