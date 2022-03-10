Public inquiry will start next week into death of Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Public inquiry will start next week into death of Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 3:01 pm
The start of demolition work at the former home of Novichok victim and Dawn Sturgess’s partner Charlie Rowley in Amesbury, Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The public inquiry into how a British woman was fatally poisoned after being exposed to Novichok will start next week, the Government has announced.

Dawn Sturgess died in July 2018 after she unwittingly came into contact with the nerve agent on a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

The UK Government and Scotland Yard believe the Kremlin was responsible for the act, prompting Home Secretary Priti Patel three months ago to order that the inquest into Ms Sturgess’s death be converted into a public inquiry to better establish the extent of Russian involvement.

Salisbury incident
Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 after being exposed to the Novichok nerve agent (Metropolitan Police/PA)

It will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Lord Hughes of Ombersley, it was announced on Thursday.

Ms Patel said in a written ministerial statement: “The current inquest will be suspended after the establishment of the inquiry. The inquiry will formally start on March 17.”

She added: “This is an important step in ensuring that the family of Dawn Sturgess get the answers they need.”

Although the inquiry will formally begin next week, it is not yet known when and where the first hearing will take place.

Ms Sturgess’ family have had to wait nearly four years for answers as to how she died.

During a hearing last month, at what was intended to be the inquiry’s first sitting, coroner Baroness Heather Hallett said it was “a disappointment” that no judge had been appointed to lead the inquiry.

Ms Sturgess died in hospital after she and Mr Rowley became seriously ill at his home.

Amesbury incident
The former home of Charlie Rowley, in Amesbury, Wiltshire. Mr Rowley’s partner, Dawn Sturgess, died after being exposed to nerve agent Novichok there in June 2018 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It followed the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and ex-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared the deadly nerve agent on Mr Skripal’s door handle.

All three survived, as did Mr Rowley.

The Metropolitan Police have identified three suspects wanted in connection with the poisonings: Denis Sergeev, Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, who used the aliases Sergey Fedotov, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov respectively while in the UK.

The force appealed to the public for information on how the bottle came to be found eight miles from Salisbury, and where it was stored between the departure of the would-be assassins from the UK in March and its discovery three months later.

The inquiry hearings are expected to be held in Salisbury and London.

