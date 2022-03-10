Fraud must be taken ‘far more seriously’ by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fraud must be taken ‘far more seriously’ by police

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 3:05 pm
Police are failing to prioritise fraud, Sir Tom Winsor said (Tim Goode/PA)
Fraud is “indefensibly” a low priority for police and needs to be taken “far more seriously”, according to the chief inspector of constabulary.

Sir Tom Winsor said the detection rate in fraud is “woefully low”.

Setting out his final annual assessment of the state of policing in England and Wales, which reviews how things have changed during his decade-long tenure before he leaves at the end of the month, he said: “Fraud needs to be taken far more seriously.

“It is indefensibly a low priority for the police. And yet it is a tsunami of offending which can, and does, lead to catastrophic human suffering and some people destroy themselves when they’ve lost everything they’ve ever worked for.”

He highlighted one case where in 2019 a force filed 96% of its fraud cases as taking “no further action”, adding: “If that continues, then these thieves will always get away with it.”

While there have been some improvements, he also warned a “high proportion of crimes are not being recorded, and therefore, not investigated”.

Sir Tom’s report said it was “unjustifiable for any police force to decline to attend and properly investigate crimes of a serious nature, such as burglary or domestic abuse”.

Some forces “plead inadequacies of resources and the need to prioritise more serious crimes”.

“But domestic abuse is a serious crime. Domestic abuse can be a murder in slow motion,” he told reporters.

Police “do have to prioritise” and the public will “have to put their hands in their pockets” if they want “all demand met”, he said.

Asked if that meant the police cannot afford to investigate all crime, he replied: “Correct. They cannot afford to investigate all crime and therefore they have to prioritise. That’s always been the case, it’s not a new thing.”

He said he would expect the police to turn up if he was burgled tomorrow and to take it seriously but added: “I wouldn’t expect him to be caught unless he left a sufficient evidential trail.”

During his 10 years in post he said he felt victims’ experiences of policing were “better overall” but “not perfect”.

