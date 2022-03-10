Camilla unveils foundation stone for new Royal Academy of Dance HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla unveils foundation stone for new Royal Academy of Dance HQ

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 3:17 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall opens the new Royal Academy of Dance (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall has unveiled the foundation stone at the new headquarters of the Royal Academy of Dance.

The new building in York Road, Battersea, south London, is almost double the size of the old premises, with a footprint of 60,000 square feet.

Camilla toured the building before watching a performance by some of the academy’s dancers.

She was then presented with the new building’s foundation stone.

Unveiling the stone, the duchess told the attendees how “proud” she was of everything they had achieved.

“I just would like to congratulate everybody who has made this wonder building possible,” she said.

“Having had a very short tour of it, it’s just doing so much for so many young people and old people like myself.”

Camilla has been the Royal Academy’s vice-patron since 2020.

She has a personal connection with the academy’s Silver Swan programme, having taken one of the over-55s ballet classes herself.

“As a silver swan myself I was inspired on my first visit to try it out. I have been doing it ever since.”

Earlier, the duchess arrived at the new premises wearing a navy blue crepe dress by Bruce Oldfield.

She was greeted by Royal Academy chief executive Luke Rittner and the mayor of Wandsworth, Richard Field.

Mr Rittner told the PA news agency: “She was just very complimentary about the building, very complimentary about the performers, and I think that she is very thrilled to be part of the organisation, really.”

Camilla then watched a Silver Swans class, led by Sarah Platt.

Ms Platt taught the duchess as part of one of the classes.

They were joined remotely by a class in Perth, Australia, taught by Jamelia Gubgub.

The duchess joked: “I am very impressed by you. Being a silver swan myself I reckon I need to put in a lot of practice.”

On her way out of the venue, she met Cuban ballet director Carlos Acosta.

The pair spoke briefly, and smiled and posed for photos, before she left the academy.

