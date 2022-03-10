Watchdog tells police bosses to stop declaring thoughts are crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watchdog tells police bosses to stop declaring thoughts are crimes

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 5:29 pm
Outgoing chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor says police do not make laws (Steve Parsons/PA)
There is “no such thing as a thought crime”, the outgoing chief inspector of constabulary said as he told police bosses they “enforce the law, they do not make it”.

Sir Tom Winsor vented his frustrations as he set out his final annual assessment of the state of policing in England and Wales, saying chief constables cannot “declare something that is not a crime to be a crime” in their force area, adding: “It is not illegal to think anything.”

His comments follow reports that some police forces now treat misogyny and transphobia as hate crimes amid public concern about such behaviour.

Ex-Nottinghamshire police boss Sue Fish was reportedly the first chief constable to record misogyny as a hate crime in 2016.

Sir Tom told reporters: “From time to time, one turns on the radio and there’s retired chief constables declaring certain things to be crimes which are not crimes.

“I think it’s necessary for me as chief inspector of constabulary to make it perfectly clear that is no part of our legal system …

“So for a former chief constable or for any police officer to say ‘in my police area, such and such being a thought is a crime’ is completely unsustainable.”

His report said “there is no such thing as a thought crime”, adding: “It is not appropriate for senior police officers, serving or retired, to assert a right of the police to declare anything criminal, least of all what people may think.

“They have no legal power to create criminal offences in their police areas or anywhere else. It is important that no-one is misled: the police enforce the law, they do not make it.”

But he stressed hate can be an aggravating factor in criminal offences that are carried out and that should be reflected when sentencing criminals.

