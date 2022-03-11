Durham University accused of ‘cover-up’ over review of guest speakers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Durham University accused of ‘cover-up’ over review of guest speakers

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 2:47 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 10:39 am
In December last year, students walked out of a dinner at South College during a speech by Rod Liddle (Chris Ison/PA)
In December last year, students walked out of a dinner at South College during a speech by Rod Liddle (Chris Ison/PA)

Durham University will undertake a review into its policies for inviting external speakers, following a row over a speech by Rod Liddle at a dinner last year.

Student protesters said the university is seeking a “systemic cover-up” of the controversy, arguing it has failed to support marginalised students throughout.

In December last year, students walked out of the dinner at South College during the columnist’s speech.

According to a report from student newspaper Palatinate, during his after-dinner speech Mr Liddle said that when it comes to gender, the left is against “science or pure facts”, adding: “A person with an X and a Y chromosome, that has a long, dangling penis, is scientifically a man, and that is pretty much, scientifically, the end of the story.”

At the time, South College principal Professor Tim Luckhurst was criticised for calling students “pathetic” for walking out, even though most were unaware that Mr Liddle would be speaking when they chose to attend.

Prof Luckhurst stepped back from his duties, but has since resumed them at the start of the academic term.

In January, the university refused to comment on the result of its investigation into the row, and would only say that it would be “inappropriate to comment on what remains a confidential and ongoing process”.

But on Thursday, Durham released a statement saying it will now review its processes for engaging with external speakers, adding that it does not intend “to exclude any speakers from our campus”.

Durham confirmed that it would not be publishing details of Prof Luckhurst’s involvement in the incident, but said that as a university it “must constantly strive to establish a culture which is underpinned by respect and by our values” and that this included “taking pride” in how ideas were discussed and debated, “including those that we may find challenging”.

“We should ensure that as an educational institution we allow our students opportunities to openly debate so that ideas and views can be heard and contested respectfully,” the statement added.

Tom Allen, master of Grey College, will now undertake a review of how “we engage external speakers for college-based events” but this will not lead to excluding speakers from the university.

“Rather, the focus will be on providing clarity as to how students and the wider college community are engaged, including the appropriateness of the forum for any speaker and ensuring appropriate information is provided in advance to attendees,” the university said.

Students said the university response smacks of a “systemic cover-up”.

South College student Niall Hignett, an organiser of protests on the issue during post-offer open days, told the PA news agency that the university had said it would deal with the matter “swiftly”.

“And what we’ve actually seen is delay, delay, delay,” he said.

“To be honest, I’m really disappointed with the statement. It’s frankly embarrassing.”

Mr Hignett said the issue was not about free speech, “it’s about student welfare and wellbeing – because the event wasn’t an academic setting; there was no room there for academic debate”.

He added that in the university’s statement, multiple references were made to freedom of speech.

Mr Hignett said: “Our main contention now is that Tim Luckhurst was shouting at students – he showed himself to be incredibly unprofessional.”

He said the review of the existing investigation was “a complete abdication of responsibility” and a “systemic cover-up”.

In their statement, the university management had shown themselves to be “puppets of culture war proponents” while failing to support marginalised students, he added.

Students have planned protests on post-offer visit days on March 22 and 23.

Student ambassadors on the days have been advised to be “professional in your outlook when asked about the protests and any other issues”, adding: “Your personal opinion may have to be separated from your position as an employee.”

Sara L Uckelman, associate professor of philosophy at Durham, and equalities co-officer for Durham University and College Union, said the union “will certainly be continuing to press the Durham University management for a clear and unambiguous statement that the behaviour that was seen at the South College formal last December is unacceptable and will not be tolerated”.

“There is no way that the university can credibly claim that they are serious about providing an open and undiscriminating environment that is supportive of everyone – no matter class, gender, race, sex, or gender – if they do not unequivocally condemn this behaviour.

“It goes against everything that DUCU supports, including equality and the right to all students and employees to study and work free from harassment and abuse.”

She added that it was “not enough” for management to say they would make recommendations to the senate on how guest speakers were engaged for events.

“They must also say why no such policy existed before now, or – if one does – why it was not followed. It is also not enough for the management to say that they cannot comment on any individual consequences that may happen as a part of a disciplinary matter (which we of course recognise and accept); they must also say what positive steps they are going to do to provide redress to the students affected by the South College events.

“An apology from the university management, who provided the environment which allowed this event to occur, wouldn’t go amiss.”

The University stated on December 5 that it was “concerned at reports that the behaviours exhibited at the occasion fall short of those that we expect”.

