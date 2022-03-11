Man charged with murder after woman, 68, dies from neck injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged with murder after woman, 68, dies from neck injuries

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 11:11 am
Crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 68-year-old woman.

Valerie Freer died as a result of neck injuries in the village of Whittington, near Lichfield, and was found on the driveway of her home by paramedics at around 10.53am on February 24, Staffordshire Police said.

Alexander Verdu Munoz, 26, has been with charged with murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving.

The force said the murder charge relates to Ms Freer’s death on February 24, while the aggravated burglary and other charges relate to incidents which took place on February 12 and 21.

Munoz, who is an Argentinian national, remains in custody and is due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday, police added.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Valerie at this time.

“I would also like to thank the community of Whittington for their patience and understanding.

“Please avoid speculating on social media as to the circumstances surrounding Valerie’s death, as you may prejudice forthcoming legal proceedings.”

