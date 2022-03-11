Ex-tennis star and BBC pundit Boris Becker to give evidence aided by translator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Ex-tennis star and BBC pundit Boris Becker to give evidence aided by translator

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 11:29 am
Jurgen Klinsmann and Boris Becker at Wimbledon last summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klinsmann and Boris Becker at Wimbledon last summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Grand Slam tennis champion and sports commentator Boris Becker will be aided by a German translator when he stands trial later this month accused of failing to hand over trophies from his glittering career to settle debts, a court heard.

The 54-year-old German national, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.

That trophy haul is alleged to include the 1985 Wimbledon men’s singles title, which catapulted the then-unknown 17-year-old to stardom, as well as his Australian Open trophies in 1991 and 1996.

During a 15-minute pre-trial review at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, defence counsel Jonathan Laidlaw QC said his client – who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year and in previous tournaments – would be assisted by a translator.

Boris Becker court case
Boris Becker on a previous appearance at Southwark Crown Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

He told the court: “His English is good, as we all know.

“It’s just the odd word.

“When he expresses himself it might be better that he expresses himself in German and it is translated into English.”

He said “quite a lot of personal stuff” will feature in his defence, at which he is expected to be the only live witness.

The judge, Her Honour Judge Deborah Taylor, said there had been a “large interest” in the case from international media.

The trial – which features an indictment of more than 20 counts – is due to open on March 21 and last for up to three weeks.

Becker is also accused of removing hundreds of thousands of pounds by transferring it to other accounts, including to former wife Barbara Becker, and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

Becker was not in court on Friday.

The former world number one and six-time Grand Slam champion collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player.

