Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy to appear for May court hearing, judge orders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy to appear for May court hearing, judge orders

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 12:03 pm
Benjamin Mendy is accused of nine charges in all, including seven counts of rape involving six alleged victims (Peter Byrne/PA)
Benjamin Mendy is accused of nine charges in all, including seven counts of rape involving six alleged victims (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy will appear for a further court hearing in May, ahead of his trial on sex charges, a judge has ordered.

Mendy, 27, is accused of nine charges in all, including seven counts of rape involving six alleged victims.

On Friday Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, ordered a further two-day pre-trial hearing starting on May 23, which Mendy and his co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, must attend.

Both defendants, who are on bail, were excused attendance from Friday’s hearing at Chester Crown Court.

The hearing, lasting an hour, dealt with administrative and evidence matters, which cannot be reported ahead of the jury trial.

Judge Everett confirmed the trial date for both men as July 25, with the trial expected to last up to six weeks.

Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of nine offences relating to six alleged victims.

They include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.

Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences, involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

All the charges span a period of time between late 2020 and August 2021 and both accused were first arrested on August 26 last year.

None of the women involved can be identified by law as complainants of sexual offences.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal