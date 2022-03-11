‘Manipulative and dangerous’ triple-killer handed whole-life tariff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “manipulative and dangerous” triple-killer has been handed a whole-life prison tariff for the brutal murders of a mother and son and a pregnant woman.

Anthony Russell pleaded guilty to the murders of 58-year-old Julie Williams and her son David Williams, 32, at separate flats in Coventry on October 25 and October 21 2020 respectively.

He also admitted the October 26 murder of pregnant 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later.

After a retrial at Warwick Crown Court, Russell was also unanimously convicted of raping Ms McGregor, whom he had assaulted hours after she showed him a picture of her baby scan.

The court was told Russell refused to attend his sentencing hearing on Friday, and that attempts to force him into a prison van resulted in staff being put in “situations of danger”.

Mr Justice Wall said guidelines on whole-life orders required that the sentence should be reserved for “exceptionally serious” cases in which they were required as just punishment.

The judge told Russell in his absence: “None of these crimes were random or motiveless.

“I have no doubt that this is a case which falls fairly and squarely within the description of being exceptionally serious.

“There were three murders – each was separated in time and location. Each was the result of a separate murderous act which was sustained and brutal. Each involved the use of very significant violence.”

Russell raped his final victim, Nicole McGregor, before killing her (West Midlands Police/PA)

Ruling that Russell was exceptionally dangerous and manipulative, the judge added: “You are a man prepared to use very significant violence on anyone.

“You are exceptionally dangerous to those who know you, and those who do not.

“This is one of those cases deserving of a whole-life order.

“You will remain in custody for the rest or your life and will never be eligible to apply to the Parole Board for your release.”

Victim impact statements were read to the court by prosecutor Zoe Johnson QC from Ms McGregor’s mother, Maggie, and Ms Williams’ sister, Carol.

In the statement from Ms McGregor’s mother, she said: “She was caring, she was kind and behind her barriers, she had a heart of gold.

“Losing Nicole in the way we did just destroyed us as a family.”

Russell murdered Mr Williams because he believed he had slept with his girlfriend, the court heard (West Midlands Police/PA)

Russell, who was described as a “rather sad and pathetic individual” by his own barrister, assaulted Ms McGregor hours after she had shown him a picture of her baby scan.

The killer also told Ms McGregor’s partner “I bet you can’t wait for it to be born”, in the hours after she disappeared – knowing he had raped and killed her, the court heard.

Moving on to the statement made by Ms Williams’ sister, she said: “Not only was our dear, sweet, caring, loving Julie taken from us, but also our dear loving nephew, David.

“Sentencing will not bring our family back but we hope it will stop the defendant from committing these evil crimes on any more families.”

Russell strangled Mr Williams with a lanyard and left the body under his bed where it was found by police five days later, covered in 87 injuries.

Afterwards, he claimed he had killed a man who “had sex with his girlfriend”.

Russell strangled Mr Williams’ mother in a “violent and sustained attack” in which she was hit five times on the head and neck, prosecutors said.

It is believed Russell killed Ms Williams to prevent her reporting him to police over her son’s murder (West Midlands Police/PA)

She had 113 separate injuries, and is believed to have been killed because she found out Russell had murdered her son.

The killer was eventually the subject of a national manhunt, and fled Leamington by robbing a 78-year-old man of his car.

Russell rung the pensioner’s doorbell asking for directions, and when the victim was distracted he hit him over the head from behind with a brick, leaving him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

The killer was arrested on October 30 after police spotted the stolen Ford C-Max parked on a road near Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, and found Russell on the back seat.

While being booked into custody, he told officers: “I admit it, I did it.”