Driver arrested after police chase involving London taxi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Driver arrested after police chase involving London taxi

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 2:53 pm
A driver has been arrested after a police chase involving a London taxi (Surrey Police/PA)
A driver has been arrested after a police chase involving a London taxi (Surrey Police/PA)

A driver has been arrested after a police chase involving a London taxi.

The roads policing unit (RPU) at Surrey Police said the cab, which was not registered for commercial use, sped away after driving past officers near Woking on Thursday.

Following a short pursuit, the suspect left the vehicle but was caught while trying to climb over a garden fence in the village of Send.

The taxi was using fake number plates and the driver was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including drug-driving.

The RPU tweeted it was “not the kind of vehicle you expect to be in pursuit of”, and used a laughing emoji after describing how the cab attempted to outrun a police car.

Taxis can be driven legally on UK roads for private use as long as the usual rules for cars are followed, such as driving licence, tax and insurance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]