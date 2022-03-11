Waterways charity to plant thousands of trees this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Waterways charity to plant thousands of trees this spring

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 7:49 pm
Students from Newfriars College help plant trees at Harecastle Tunnel on the Trent and Mersey Canal (Canal and River Trust/PA)
A charity that protects around 2,000 miles of waterways in England and Wales will be planting 21 football pitches’ worth of trees this spring.

The Canal and River Trust will be planting 14,000 trees in the coming weeks to create “green corridors” for wildlife grappling with the twin threats of habitat loss and climate change.

The programme, funded by a £150,000 grant from the People’s Postcode Lottery, will see volunteers plug gaps in hedgerows and establish news woodland, the charity said.

It is hoped that once established, the new trees will absorb around 5,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Among the species due to be planted are hazel, hawthorn, blackthorn, dogwood, dog rose and alder buckthorn.

Larger trees including hundreds of oak, beech, wild cherry, silver birch, hornbeam and common alder will also planted.

Canals can help link key wildlife “islands”, the charity said, that are coming under greater pressure from urban sprawl and the loss of thousands of miles of traditional hedgerows in recent decades.

These man-made waterways can provide passage, food and shelter for birds, bats, insects and small mammals.

Richard Parry, chief executive of the Canal and River Trust, said: “Built to move goods and materials in the Industrial Revolution and still used by record numbers of boats today, canals have also become vital wildlife highways across England and Wales.

“The trees being planted will be enough to cover 21 football pitches, however by targeting the planting to create continuous hedgerows and transform unloved areas into woodlands and orchards, the total benefit will be much greater than the sum of its parts.”

Tree planting
Students plant trees at Harecastle Tunnel on the Trent and Mersey Canal (Canal and River Trust/PA)

The trees will also be planted on old dredging tips – piles of earth from canal and river dredging, at reservoirs and added to existing woodlands and along riversides across England and Wales.

Mr Parry continued: “With one in eight people not having access to private outside space, our canals have become everyone’s back garden.

“So, in addition to being vital for wildlife and their ongoing role for boats, the woodlands and orchards that we’ll be creating, with the help of volunteers, will be peaceful places for local communities to spend time, with the mental and physical health benefits that being close to water and nature bring.

“The planting also represents a step change in moving to offset all residual emissions in helping to tackle climate change, with the trees predicted to absorb thousands of tonnes of carbon.

“We all have a role to play in working towards net zero.”

