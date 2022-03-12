Three teenagers arrested after 19-year-old stabbed to death in Bury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bury.

Police received a report of a stabbing on Market Street in Bury shortly before 4pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended to the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed.

Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are implementing stop and search powers in Bury town centre.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said that it has been a “fast-paced” investigation.

Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said: “I’d like to reiterate that our thoughts remain with the family and loved one’s of the young man who was very sadly killed yesterday afternoon.

“This has been a fast-paced investigation and I am pleased to say detectives have made three arrests overnight in connection with his death.

“Although they remain in custody for questioning our investigation is still in its initial stages and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and assist police.

“This incident occurred in broad daylight in a Bury town centre so it is highly likely there are members of the public who witnessed the assault or may have mobile phone footage from around the town.

“If you were in Bury town centre and saw any disturbance in or around Millgate Shopping Centre then we ask that you contact Greater Manchester Police.

“You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“This is a shocking incident of violence and I want to assure the public we are continuing to work at pace to ensure those responsible face justice and we provide this young man’s family with the answers they deserve.”

Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with any information to contact them on 0161 856 0027 quoting incident reference 1940 of 11/03/22.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.