New-born white rhino named Queenie to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

New-born white rhino named Queenie to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 12:23 pm Updated: March 12, 2022, 3:08 pm
Queenie the white rhino, a new-born calf at Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens named in honour of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year (Rory Carnegie/PA)
Queenie the white rhino, a new-born calf at Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens named in honour of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year (Rory Carnegie/PA)

A new-born white rhino has been named Queenie to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens in Burford, Oxfordshire, has shared videos of Queenie shortly after she was born, and bounding around in a paddock after being freed from an enclosure for the first time.

Photographs and footage also show the calf, named to honour the 70th year of the Queen’s service on the throne, examining a rock and running around her mother’s feet.

Visitors can see the baby rhino in the park’s rhino paddock and solar-powered rhino house.

The Queen’s grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, is also the patron of conservation charity Tusk Trust, which works with Cotswold Wildlife Park to protect threatened African species.

Reggie Heyworth, managing director of Cotswold Wildlife Park, said Queenie is the fifth female baby rhino to be born in a row and the latest in a series of animals to be named after members of the royal family.

Queenie the white rhino, a new-born calf at Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens named in honour of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year (Rory Carnegie)
Queenie the white rhino at Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens (Rory Carnegie/PA)

Mr Heyworth said: “All the Rhinos here are named after very special people and I think everyone agrees that 2022 will always be special because of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I thought it might be a bit presumptuous to call our new baby Elizabeth, so I have christened her Queenie instead.

“I think it is a perfect name for a young lady rhino.”

A bactrian camel at the park, a species which is thought to be one of the rarest large mammals on earth, was also named Louis after the Queen’s great-grandson because he was born on the same day.

Louis the camel is due to become a father soon, and his calves will be the first to be born at the park since 2018.

White rhinos were also on the verge of extinction in the early 1900s, with only around 20 to 50 remaining in their African homeland.

Queenie the white rhino at Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens (Rory Carnegie)
Queenie the white rhino at Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens (Rory Carnegie/PA)

But following years of protection, they are now the most common of the five rhino species, the park said.

Queenie is the newest addition to the park’s white rhino family, which is the largest species of rhino and native to Southern Africa, and she is believed to be the first white rhino born in a UK zoo this year.

Births of the species in captivity are considered extremely rare with only five white rhinos born in the UK over the past year, and 12 in European zoos, the park said.

The Black, Javan and Sumatran rhino species are critically endangered, while the Sumatran Rhino is presumed extinct in the wild in Malaysia, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]