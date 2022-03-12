Harry brushing up on Dutch ahead of Invictus Games in The Hague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry brushing up on Dutch ahead of Invictus Games in The Hague

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 6:23 pm
The Duke of Sussex (PA)
The Duke of Sussex (PA)

The Duke of Sussex is brushing up on his Dutch ahead of the Invictus Games, which is due to take place in The Hague next month.

A video posted on social media shows Harry learning the language and wearing an entirely orange outfit, getting in the spirit for his trip to the Netherlands in a few weeks.

The video comes after it was confirmed Harry will miss his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the duke said Harry will not return to the UK from the US to join the royal family at the high-profile occasion in Westminster Abbey on March 29.

He hopes to visit his grandmother the Queen soon, the spokesperson added.

In a video retweeted by the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry appears on a video call learning Dutch from four people.

He says: “One more time guys, please, you know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well, so how do I say ‘Good afternoon, you’ve done a great job’ in Dutch?”

He is praised for his attempt at saying the sentence in Dutch, and then asks: “And what else, anything else I need to know?”

One of the people helping him says: “Can you say stroopwafel?”

And he replies: “Stroopwafel. Love those.”

Harry asks the people on the call: “Do you think I’m ready?”

And he is told: “We think you’re ready.”

Speaking in Dutch, Harry says: “Thank you. See you soon in The Hague.”

Harry is told to not forget his hat, at which point he dons an orange hat, orange sunglasses and unzips his jacket to reveal an orange T-shirt and stands up to show off orange trousers.

Pointing at the camera, Harry says: “Let’s go. We’re ready.”

The tweet says: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons.

“We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague.

“As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family.”

Harry was inspired to found his Invictus Games after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how the challenge of competitive sports aided the recovery of injured members of the American forces.

He went on to stage the inaugural games in London’s Olympic Park in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.

The Invictus Games will take place in The Hague from April 16-22.

