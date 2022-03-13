Just Stop Oil campaigners stage noisy protest at Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Just Stop Oil campaigners stage noisy protest at Baftas

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 6:06 pm
Activists during a protest by Just Stop Oil near the Royal Albert Hall, London during the Baftas (Tom Savage/PA)
A Just Stop Oil protest has taken place near the red carpet for the Bafta film awards.

Protesters at the Royal Albert Hall in London could be heard chanting “just stop oil” and banging drums while surrounded by police.

A statement from the organisation said that 30 young supporters of the campaign disrupted the event to “demand an end to new fossil fuel projects in the UK”.

The group wore T-shirts that said “Just Stop Oil” and “Just look up”, in reference to the 2021 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence which offers a satirical look at the climate change crisis.

British Academy Film Awards 2022
Activists during a protest by Just Stop Oil near the Royal Albert Hall (Naomi Clarke/PA)

In a statement from the group, 23-year-old protester Claudia said: “I am here supporting Just Stop Oil because I am absolutely terrified about our future.

“Last year the UK Government’s former chief scientific adviser warned us that what we do within the next 3-4 years will determine the future of humanity.

“Yet our Government, knowing this, knowing that continuing to support the oil industry is a death sentence for us all, remains determined to drag us down this path of suffering and destruction. And the mainstream media doesn’t care.

“So we are asking those with power and influence to use it, to do what is necessary, and use their platform to demand the Government just stop oil. We have to act like our lives depend on it, because they do.”

Flares were let off near the red carpet
Flares were let off near the red carpet (Tom Savage/PA)

Dillon Parsons, 20, an aspiring filmmaker at the University for the Creative Arts, explained that he did not wish to disrupt the Baftas but felt he had “no choice” due to the “danger” of the climate crisis.

He added: “This is not a protest against the Baftas or the film industry, nor is it a publicity stunt. We couldn’t care less who wins what award. This is a cry for help from a generation who has the most to lose.”

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, has previously said: “If governments are serious about the climate crisis, there can be no new investments in oil, gas and coal, from now – from this year.”

The Bafta ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall is being hosted by Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson, alongside stars such as Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Tom Hiddleston who will be presenting awards.

The evening will also feature entertainment by Dame Shirley Bassey, performing a rendition of a Bond theme song to celebrate 60 years of the spy film franchise, and a video message from the Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of Bafta.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.

