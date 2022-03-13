Baxer the flat-coated retriever crowned Best in Show at Crufts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A flat-coated retriever has been crowned Best in Show at the 2022 Crufts dog show.

The champion, named Baxer, beat six other finalists to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday.

Baxer was the winner of the Gun Dog group earlier in the four-day show.

The retriever immediately grabbed his winner’s rosette in his mouth.

His owner Patrick Oware said: “He’s just a fantastic dog.”

He told the audience that he “did not have any words” to express how he felt about Baxer winning.

“I don’t have any words, it’s just amazing.

“I am really proud of him. It’s just a true credit to his breeders.”

Mr Oware was emotional after the win, wiping away tears and hugging his dog.

Crufts presenter Clare Balding said: “I can see the tears running down your cheeks.

“Give Baxer a good kiss, he’ll give you a lick back.”

The Crufts Dog Show was broadcast live on Channel 4 from the NEC in Birmingham.

A toy poodle known as Waffle was named reserve dog.

All dogs are heroes, but our Kennel Club Hero Dog of #Crufts 2022 is Pete Lewin and his team of Newfoundlands!! ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/CMyrG5T0ih — Crufts (@Crufts) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, a team of Newfoundlands belonging to Leicestershire paramedic Pete Lewin won the Kennel Club Hero Dog award.

Newfoundlands are natural water dogs, and Mr Lewin uses them to help de-stress people afraid of open-water swimming.