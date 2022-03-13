Baxer the flat-coated retriever crowned Best in Show at Crufts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Baxer the flat-coated retriever crowned Best in Show at Crufts

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 9:41 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 9:56 pm
Gundog winner Baxer, a flat-coated retriever, has won Best In Show on the final day of Crufts (PA)
A flat-coated retriever has been crowned Best in Show at the 2022 Crufts dog show.

The champion, named Baxer, beat six other finalists to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday.

Baxer was the winner of the Gun Dog group earlier in the four-day show.

The retriever immediately grabbed his winner’s rosette in his mouth.

His owner Patrick Oware said: “He’s just a fantastic dog.”

Crufts Dog Show – Day Four
Patrick Oware was emotional after the win, wiping away tears and hugging his dog (Joe Giddens/PA)

He told the audience that he “did not have any words” to express how he felt about Baxer winning.

“I don’t have any words, it’s just amazing.

“I am really proud of him. It’s just a true credit to his breeders.”

Mr Oware was emotional after the win, wiping away tears and hugging his dog.

Crufts presenter Clare Balding said: “I can see the tears running down your cheeks.

“Give Baxer a good kiss, he’ll give you a lick back.”

The Crufts Dog Show was broadcast live on Channel 4 from the NEC in Birmingham.

A toy poodle known as Waffle was named reserve dog.

Meanwhile, a team of Newfoundlands belonging to Leicestershire paramedic Pete Lewin won the Kennel Club Hero Dog award.

Newfoundlands are natural water dogs, and Mr Lewin uses them to help de-stress people afraid of open-water swimming.

