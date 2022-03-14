What the papers say – March 14

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “significant escalation” by Russian forces in Ukraine, as fears mount over Moscow’s intentions, leads many of the national papers.

The Sun says 35 people were killed when Russia struck a Ukrainian military base close to Nato-member Poland’s border, in a story also covered by The Independent.

On tomorrow's front page: Russia airstrike hits just 11 miles from Nato border killing 35 at basehttps://t.co/4xPjLsxnso pic.twitter.com/uFyuzMT6Gk — The Sun (@TheSun) March 13, 2022

The strike prompted a warning from the European-American alliance and was cast as a “significant escalation” by the UK, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 14 March 2022: Russia escalates war in Ukraine with attack close to Nato border pic.twitter.com/h4dmPbd5sr — The Guardian (@guardian) March 13, 2022

The i picks up the story and reports the move means Vladimir Putin has brought “war to door of Nato”, in a line echoed by the Daily Express and The Times.

Monday's front page: Putin strikes bring war to door of Nato#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qlepQB3nCK — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 13, 2022

The Daily Telegraph quotes Cabinet minister Michael Gove as saying the Russian leader was “pushing the boundaries” of warfare.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'US warns Putin as he takes war to the West'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/eAF3E9fxN8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 13, 2022

The Financial Times and the Daily Mail say the strike has sent a warning signal to Nato amid fears the invasion could spread beyond Ukraine, with the Daily Mirror reporting Mr Putin has “the West in his sights”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 14 March https://t.co/vvLX06UhA5 pic.twitter.com/rJvINjSCAM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 13, 2022

Metro reports Britons have been urged to open their homes to people fleeing the war.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'REFUGEES NEED YOU!' 🔴 Register today to help those forced to flee the bombings of their homes#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iSOqw7pXcL — Metro (@MetroUK) March 13, 2022

And the Daily Star cites “the world’s top spy network” as saying Mr Putin invaded Ukraine because he is “pumped up on steroids”.