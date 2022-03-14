What the papers say – March 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – March 14

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 3:10 am
A “significant escalation” by Russian forces in Ukraine, as fears mount over Moscow’s intentions, leads many of the national papers.

The Sun says 35 people were killed when Russia struck a Ukrainian military base close to Nato-member Poland’s border, in a story also covered by The Independent.

The strike prompted a warning from the European-American alliance and was cast as a “significant escalation” by the UK, according to The Guardian.

The i picks up the story and reports the move means Vladimir Putin has brought “war to door of Nato”, in a line echoed by the Daily Express and The Times.

The Daily Telegraph quotes Cabinet minister Michael Gove as saying the Russian leader was “pushing the boundaries” of warfare.

The Financial Times and the Daily Mail say the strike has sent a warning signal to Nato amid fears the invasion could spread beyond Ukraine, with the Daily Mirror reporting Mr Putin has “the West in his sights”.

Metro reports Britons have been urged to open their homes to people fleeing the war.

And the Daily Star cites “the world’s top spy network” as saying Mr Putin invaded Ukraine because he is “pumped up on steroids”.

