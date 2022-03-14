Kill the Bill protester jailed for arson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kill the Bill protester jailed for arson

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 11:57 am
Riot police, with police horses and police vehicles, move down Rupert Street in Bristol towards protesters (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Kill the Bill protester convicted of arson during a rioting in Bristol city centre has been jailed for nine months.

Jasmine York, 26, led the crowds in chants of “f*** the f****** feds” and “Whose streets? Our streets!” as the violence unfolded on March 21 last year.

York was attending a vigil for Sarah Everard at around 2pm that afternoon, but joined crowds marching to Bridewell police station to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Jasmine York was jailed after being convicted of arson (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
She live streamed the protest from her phone and was also filmed helping to push a bin towards a burning police car – seemingly to add fuel to the blaze.

Prosecutors had alleged York was a “leader and an instigator” of the disorder that day and she was standing trial accused of riot and arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Last month a jury at Bristol Crown Court acquitted York of the two charges she faced, but convicted her of an alternative charge of arson.

York denied wrongdoing, claiming she had placed herself between the crown and officers because she knew she would not retaliate in the face of police violence.

She suffered a dog bite and several baton strikes during the protest, the court heard.

In her evidence, York said she had filmed the riot for the safety of others and denied being violent.

“When you make a report of violence people don’t always believe you, so filming is important for that reason,” she said.

York continued: “I’ve been taught not to respond to violence with violence so I am quite a good person to have around – especially as it was quite a young crowd there.”

Jasmine York arrives at Bristol Crown Court ahead of her sentencing (Ben Birchall/PA)
The defendant added: “I just wanted to film for the safety of others.”

She admitted that her chants describing the police as “bastards” and “f*** the f****** feds” were “a bit rude”.

The court previously heard the defendant, of Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol was prescribed medication for emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Russell Fraser, defending, asked for any immediate sentence of imprisonment to be suspended because of her mental health.

“Miss York understands that custody is the starting point and she has come prepared for that,” he said.

“She recognises that some of her behaviour on the day – the language directed to the police – she recognises she could have behaved differently on the day.

“In my submission, the most compelling reason for suspending the sentence is the position of her health. She is not a risk to anyone and she is very unlikely to offend again.”

Judge James Patrick said he would be “failing in my public duty” if he did not impose an immediate custodial sentence.

“It is clear you now accept that your behaviour didn’t do as much to de-escalate others as you thought it did,” he said.

“You were very well aware of the damage caused to police equipment and property which is paid for out of national expenditure by the community for the benefit of the community.

“You played your part in continuing the lawlessness. Your actions made a difficult situation even worse. There is no issue that you didn’t know what you were doing.

“Your offending played a part in a very serious incident and caused very serious damage to public and private property and was very difficult to police.

“I regret to conclude if I didn’t impose an immediate sentence of imprisonment, I would be failing in my public duty.”

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “Jasmine York unquestionably contributed to the unrest felt by many that shameful night.

“She may not have physically attacked officers but she added fuel to the fire of a burning police car, creating an intimidating atmosphere for officers trying to maintain order.”

